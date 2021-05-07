Left Menu

Delmos Aviation transports 100 oxygen concentrators from Russia for Rajasthan govt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:37 IST
Delmos Aviation transports 100 oxygen concentrators from Russia for Rajasthan govt
Representative Image Image Credit: delmos.in

Delmos Aviation, which acts as the general sales agent (GSA) for the Russian carrier Aeroflot, has transported 100 oxygen concentrators to New Delhi from Russia for the Rajasthan government.

Delmos, as part of the tie-up with the Rajasthan Medical Services Corporation Limited (RMSCL), has the mandate to procure, transport and deliver, among others, a total of 1,250 oxygen concentrators for the state from Russia, the company said.

The first consignment, comprising 100 concentrators, was airlifted in an Aeroflot Airbus A333 with the flight SU 232 landing in New Delhi at 08:53 am Friday, Delmos Aviation said.

From the airport, the consignment will be transported by road and delivered to RMSCL headquarters, in Jaipur.

The remaining three lots of the 1,250 oxygen concentrators comprising 300, 450 and 400 units each will be arriving in New Delhi on May 9, 14 and 16, respectively, it said.

The consignment includes Oxygen Concentrator Single Flowmeter (0.5-10LPM adjustable) as well as Dual Flowmeter (0-5LPM Adjustable).

As part of its efforts to augment the medical oxygen in the state, the government planned to import 1,250 oxygen concentrators from Russia, in collaboration with Delmos Aviation Pvt Ltd, said a Rajasthan government spokesperson.

During this raging second wave of the pandemic, the Rajasthan government is working hard to procure essential medical equipment, he said.

The company said it arranged for an end-to-end logistics supply for the Rajasthan government and helped them with pre-buying formalities, legal documentation and clearance processes.

''We are proud to help the government in the procurement of oxygen concentrators in a short span of just three days. During this medical crisis, time-bound deliveries are very crucial.

''I would especially like to thank the Aeroflot Cargo management team, Centurion Logistics and Moscow Cargo warehouse for prioritizing and expediting all the documentation needs, enabling a quick airlifting of the consignment," said Naveen Rao, Director, Delmos Aviation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UP panchayat poll: Wrong candidates declared winners, additional returning officer booked

An FIR has been registered against a government official deputed as additional returning officer ARO in the Uttar Pradesh panchayat polls on for allegedly giving winning certificates to candidates who lost, an official said on Friday.Additi...

UK PM Johnson's party win election for parliament seat

Boris Johnsons Conservative Party won an election for a new member of parliament in the northern English town of Hartlepool, breaking Labours decades-long hold and tightening the prime ministers grip on traditional opposition-supporting are...

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25 for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.The rise to 25 of 2019s capacity co...

Arunachal reports 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally rises to

Arunachal Pradesh reported 222 fresh COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 19,634, a health department official said on Friday.The Capital Complex Region recorded the maximum number of new infections at 62, followed by Lower Dibang Valley 26...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021