British Airways-owner IAG posts 1.14 bln euro Q1 loss

British Airways-owner IAG reported a 1.14 billion euro loss for the three months to end-March, as the pandemic restricted travel, and forecast only a small rise in capacity to 25% for the April-June quarter.

Flying just 20% capacity in the three months to the end of March resulted in the group posting the operating loss before exceptional items of 1.14 billion euros, slightly better than the 1.17 billion euro loss consensus forecast.

