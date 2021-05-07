Left Menu

British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity

That resulted in the group posting an operating loss before exceptional items of 1.14 billion euros for its first-quarter period to the end of March, slightly better than the 1.17 billion euro loss forecast by analysts. IAG, which also owns Iberia and Vueling in Spain and Aer Lingus in Ireland, said it reduced weekly cash burn to 175 million euros, a better performance than the 185 million euros a week it had previously guided for the period.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 11:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 11:48 IST
British Airways-owner IAG cautious on Q2 capacity
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

British Airways-owner IAG forecast only a minimal pick-up in capacity to 25% for the April to June quarter, remaining cautious despite hopes that European travel will start to recover from late May onwards.

The rise to 25% of 2019's capacity compared to the 19.6% of capacity that it flew in the January to March quarter as the pandemic continued to restrict travel. That resulted in the group posting an operating loss before exceptional items of 1.14 billion euros for its first-quarter period to the end of March, slightly better than the 1.17 billion euro loss forecast by analysts.

IAG, which also owns Iberia and Vueling in Spain and Aer Lingus in Ireland, said it reduced weekly cash burn to 175 million euros, a better performance than the 185 million euros a week it had previously guided for the period. The group also said it had strong liquidity of 10.5 billion euros at the end of the first quarter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Surge in iron ore prices worry China amid tensions with Australia

China may move towards reducing its steel demand in the near future as stakeholders in the industry are getting concerned about high iron ore prices amid growing tensions with its biggest supplier Australia. According to the South China Mor...

St Louis man sentenced to life in death of son and 2 others

A man who killed his 10-month-old son, ex-girlfriend and her mother in 2012 was spared the death penalty Thursday after a St. Louis jury instead recommended he be sentenced to life in prison.Eric Lawson, 32, was convicted on Saturday of sho...

ADB launches tax hub to enhance international tax cooperation

The Asian Development Bank ADB has launched a hub to create an open and inclusive platform to promote strategic policy dialogue, improve knowledge sharing and strengthen coordination on tax policy and administration among ADB members and de...

PIL in HC for compensating families of those who died due to oxygen shortage

The Delhi High Court Friday asked the AAP government to treat as a representation a PIL seeking compensation for the families of those patients who died due to shortage of oxygen.A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jasmeet Singh ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021