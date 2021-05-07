Left Menu

COVID crisis: Goa Airport plans to organize vaccination camp for AAI employees, airlines, others

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:37 IST
COVID crisis: Goa Airport plans to organize vaccination camp for AAI employees, airlines, others
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Goa Airport is planning to organize a COVID-19 vaccination camp for AAI employees, their dependent family members and airlines, among others, in collaboration with the state government.

The airport has further strengthened its mission to tackle the unprecedented situation created by COVID-19 by seamless supply of medical essentials, including vaccines, Fabiflu tablets, COVID-19 testing kits, among others, an official release said on Friday.

Goa Airport is making efforts to organize COVID vaccination camp for the employees of AAI and their dependent family members, airlines, agencies and other frontline staff working at the airport in collaboration and support from the government of Goa, said the release.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI), Goa International Airport and its frontline corona warriors have been playing an active role in combating the pandemic by facilitating the seamless delivery of medical essentials, it added.

On Thursday, the government issued guidelines to facilitate expeditious COVID-19 vaccination of aviation personnel working in the public as well as private entities.

The airport has also facilitated transportation of vaccines to the state in the second phase of pandemic.

In addition, the airport has also facilitated the supply of Fabiflu medicines as part to different parts of the country, including Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Kolkata, Lucknow, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Indore, Nagpur, among others, it said.

Goa Airport handled a total of 31,955 kg of Fabiflu as part of outbound cargo in April, the release stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a covid pandemic time relief of Rs 2,000 for the people of the state, a cut in Aavin milk rate and free travel for women in state-run buses, all promises made by his DMK ahead of the ...

CJI condoles passing away of former SC judge M Y Eqbal

Chief Justice of India CJI N V Ramana Friday condoled the passing away of former Supreme Court judge M Y Eqbal before commencing the days judicial proceedings. Justice Eqbal passed away on Thursday night at the age of 70 in a private hospit...

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohi start fundraiser #InThisTogether, donate Rs 2 crore

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Friday announced a fundraiser campaign to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India.In a video posted on their respective social media handles, Sharma and Kohli said they...

Surge in iron ore prices worry China amid tensions with Australia

China may move towards reducing its steel demand in the near future as stakeholders in the industry are getting concerned about high iron ore prices amid growing tensions with its biggest supplier Australia. According to the South China Mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021