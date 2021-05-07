Vakrangee Enters The Online Space With The Launch Of Digital Services

Left Menu

- Through this, company has evolved into the unique O2O Online to Offline platform, whereby there is Assistance available through the 10,000 Physical Kendra store network along with Digital Online Services - Initiated this Unique Hybrid proposition with launch of first Digital service of Telemedicine services vHealth by Aetna, a CVS Pharmacy Group Company Fortune 500 company MUMBAI, India, May 7, 2021 PRNewswire -- Vakrangee has launched the online digital platform for providing services online to the consumer at the comfort of their homes.

- Through this, company has evolved into the unique O2O (Online to Offline) platform, whereby there is Assistance available through the 10,000+ Physical Kendra store network along with Digital Online Services - Initiated this Unique Hybrid proposition with launch of first Digital service of Telemedicine services (vHealth by Aetna, a CVS Pharmacy Group Company – Fortune 500 company) MUMBAI, India, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vakrangee has launched the online digital platform for providing services online to the consumer at the comfort of their homes. This is in addition to the growing physical network of Vakrangee outlets leading to company's Omni presence i.e., Physical to Online.

Company has initiated this transition with the launch of Digital Telemedicine services (vHealth by Aetna, a CVS Pharmacy Group Company – Fortune 500 company). Going forward, the company plans to make more services live through this platform. In current Pandemic situation, Consumers can now buy the complete health package at the comfort of their homes. The health package includes features such as Unlimited Tele-consultation with Expert Doctors in regional languages, Home Blood test facility, Medicine vouchers, Discount vouchers at 16,500+ partner hospitals. Further, they can visit the nearest Vakrangee Kendra for any Assistance.

Commenting on this, Mr. Dinesh Nandwana, MD & Group CEO, Vakrangee Ltd., said, ''We are happy to announce the launch of our Digital Vakrangee Kendra. At the crucial time, the importance of Omni channel has grown exponentially, and the launch of digital Vakrangee Kendra services will help people to avail the essential services at their doorstep and make their lives easier. '' Launch of Digital Vakrangee Kendra: Telemedicine Services Vakrangee is pleased to present a Complete Health package - vHealth by Aetna. It is a highly lucrative offering and would be beneficial to everyone in the current environment impacted by the pandemic.

To know more, click: https://bit.ly/2Rvo6Y1 Vakrangee's more than 10,000 Vakrangee Kendras are operational to provide the key essential services and thus serving the Nation. 80% of our outlets are in Tier 4, 5 & 6 Rural locations thereby benefiting the unserved and underserved bottom of the Pyramid population About Vakrangee Limited (BSE: 511431) (NSE: VAKRANGEE) Vakrangee is a unique technology driven company focused on building India's largest network of last-mile retail outlets to deliver real-time banking & Financial Services, ATM, insurance, e-governance, e-commerce and logistics services to the unserved rural markets. (www.vakrangee.in) PWR PWR

