Left Menu

Ker govt warns of stern action against illegal hoarding of medical oxygen

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 07-05-2021 12:45 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 12:45 IST
Ker govt warns of stern action against illegal hoarding of medical oxygen

Thiruvananthapuram, May 7 (PTI): The Kerala government has warned of stern action against the illegal hoarding of life-saving medical oxygen and its cylinders in the wake of the COVID-19 surge.

As the state is reeling under the second wave of the pandemic, time is critical in the supply of medical oxygen and any unethical practice in this regard would invite punishment under the Disaster Management Act and the Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020, authorities said.

Stating that stress has been laid on the rational use of oxygen, they said artificial scarcity of cylinders should not happen owing to unethical practices or issues in management and proper reporting of stock in the supply chain is critical.

''Black-marketing or unaccounted sale, profiteering by hiking the price at times of perceived scarcity and other unethical practices while dealing with life saving medical oxygen or cylinder is strictly prohibited,'' according to a recent order, issued by Chief Secretary V P Joy.

Cylinders, meant for medical oxygen (full or empty), shall not be hoarded anywhere by any person so as to ensure the cycle of filling - use refilling and quick turn-around to support the needy patients, it said.

As the Chairman of the state Executive Committee of the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, the Chief Secretary issued the order with an aim to prevent mortality due to the lack of medical Oxygen supply during the surge, it pointed out.

The government directed persons or entities, holding industrial cylinders, to hand them over to the District Collector, Chairman DDMA or the person authorised by the Chairman, at the earliest.

The DDMAs may take steps to requisition and collect/ seize industrial cylinders (of industrial Oxygen, Nitrogen, Helium and Argon), convert it as per SOP and use it for medical use, the order said.

All persons and entities in the supply chain and end users shall properly report the stock of oxygen to the government for the effective management of supply of the life saving gas, it said.

An executive magistrate shall be posted by the District Collectors in all major medical oxygen storage facilities and filling stations to monitor the supply and distribution of the gas from these facilities.

A green corridor shall be provided for the smooth and quick transportation of oxygen tankers and vehicles carrying oxygen cylinders, it said.

As the COVID -19 is a ''notified disaster'', violation of the government directive and hoarding of medical Oxygen cylinders (full or empty), black marketing and profiteering through illegal ways, non-disclosure of stock of Oxygen and so on shall be offences under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The DDMAs, Police, Department of Industries, Health and PESO may initiate steps against the violation of these orders under relevant provisions of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, Kerala Epidemic Diseases Ordinance, 2020 and other relevant provisions in law, the order further said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday requested the Centre to provide at least 1,000 tonnes of imported Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to the state in view of the surge in COVID-19 cases.

Since the overall projected requirement of liquid medical oxygen in the state is rising, the buffer storage within the state needs to be augmented urgently keeping in view the depletion of storage due to heavy daily demand, he said.PTI LGK SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

TN CM announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a covid pandemic time relief of Rs 2,000 for the people of the state, a cut in Aavin milk rate and free travel for women in state-run buses, all promises made by his DMK ahead of the ...

CJI condoles passing away of former SC judge M Y Eqbal

Chief Justice of India CJI N V Ramana Friday condoled the passing away of former Supreme Court judge M Y Eqbal before commencing the days judicial proceedings. Justice Eqbal passed away on Thursday night at the age of 70 in a private hospit...

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohi start fundraiser #InThisTogether, donate Rs 2 crore

Actor-producer Anushka Sharma and her cricketer husband Virat Kohli on Friday announced a fundraiser campaign to raise money for COVID-19 relief in India.In a video posted on their respective social media handles, Sharma and Kohli said they...

Surge in iron ore prices worry China amid tensions with Australia

China may move towards reducing its steel demand in the near future as stakeholders in the industry are getting concerned about high iron ore prices amid growing tensions with its biggest supplier Australia. According to the South China Mor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021