TiE along with Give India launches I Breathe For India campaign - A fundraising initiative to fight COVID

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): The unprecedented second wave of COVID-19 has taken a huge toll on the health infrastructure of the Country. In these challenging times, while most are trying to stay afloat, our larger society is in crisis. TiE along with Give India, India's largest nonprofit organization launches the I Breathe For India campaign. The I Breathe For India Campaign is a fundraising initiative by Bollywood actor, Lara Dutta Bhupathi and Shayamal Vallabhjee, High Performance Coach, Author and Co-founder of SOUL: School of Understanding Life in association with the members and partners of TiE, a non-profit headquartered in Silicon Valley.

TiE is the largest global network of entrepreneurs, investors and industry captains representing successful business leaders of Indian-origin across US, Europe & APAC. This virtual fundraiser will partner with artists, sportspersons, corporates and philanthropists. Supporting this initiative are celebrities like Karan Johar, Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Rana Dagubatti, Samantha Prabhu, Abhishek Bachchan, Tarun Tahliani, Boman Irani, Dia Mirza, Faye D Souza, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Anil Kapoor, Radhanath Swami, A.R Rahman among others.

Amit Mookim, President, TiE Mumbai said, "On behalf of TiE, I urge you to come forward and join hands and donate generously to this cause. We are committed to stand together with the Country and overcome this humanitarian crisis." Commenting on the initiative, Lara Dutta Bhupathi said, "As COVID rages across India and the country struggles to grapple with the scale and pace of the devastation left in its wake, the clear realisation is that we are only stronger-together. The only way to overcome this crisis is to fight it - together. I am honoured to be part of the I breathe for India COVID relief initiative and I feel that at this time it has given me purpose, and I am determined to help my country and it's people in whichever way I can to defeat this and emerge healthier and stronger."

Shayamal Vallabhjee further added, "It is heart-breaking to see the devastation that this new wave of COVID-19 has unleashed in India. If there was ever a time for us to rally together in support, it is now. Lara and I have come together to drive an initiative that will not only raise money to address some of the country's most dire needs, but also to radiate a message of hope and compassion at a time when people need it. We are eternally grateful to the TiE members and partners who have pledged to match every rupee donated up to $1 Million." "In a never before attempted initiative, the I Breathe For India Campaign is bringing together industry icons for what we are hoping will be a hugely successful fund raising drive for Give India who is working actively with 220 NGO's on the ground to fight COVID-19. We at TiE support this cause wholeheartedly and pledge to combat this COVID surge effectively," said Atul Nishar, Former President & Board Member, TiE Mumbai, Founder & Chairman - Azent Overseas Education Ltd and Chairman Emeritus- Hexaware Technologies Ltd.

This virtual event called "I Breathe For India; COVID crisis Relief" will simultaneously stream on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube handles of Lara Dutta and Shyamal Vallabhjee from 6 pm - 8 pm on May 9, 2021. During this two-hour show, Lara Dutta and Shayamal Vallabhjee will host some of these celebrities in conversations followed by a specially curated program with poetry, songs and monologue messages. All funds raised will go towards procurement and distribution of medical supplies including but not limited to oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, oximeters, ventilators and ICU beds and oxygen plants. These will be distributed via three channels. through the Govt, directly to verified hospitals and through verified on ground NGO's. The funds will also be used for Humanitarian Aid as direct cash support (INR 30k/family) via verified NGO's for families under the poverty line that have been affected by the COVID crisis and loss of primary bread winners and food & sanitary supplies.

TiE is a non-profit headquartered in Silicon Valley. It is the largest global network of entrepreneurs, investors and industry captains, especially representing successful business leaders of Indian-origin across US, Europe & APAC. Given their strong, successful & tightly-knit community of entrepreneurs & investors and experience & track record in raising funds, their members have pledged $1M to help India accelerate its fight against COVID-19. Beyond just raising funds, TiE believe they can galvanize people of Indian origin globally from all walks of life ~ corporates, CXOs, multi-lateral organizations and public institutions and mobilize them to come together and do something meaningful for India in this hour of need. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)