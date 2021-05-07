Left Menu

UK's 'Green list' of holiday countries to be announced later on Friday-The Sun

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:01 IST
UK's 'Green list' of holiday countries to be announced later on Friday-The Sun
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain's "green list" of countries that will be opened for travel without COVID-19 quarantine restrictions will be announced by the transport minister at a press conference at 1600 GMT on Friday, The Sun reported.

Also Read: Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi says Covid battle transcends political differences, demands all-party meet

Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused the Modi government of having failed the people of the country in handling the pandemic and demanded that an all-party meeting be convened immediately on the COVID-19 situation.The battle ag...

BJP decides to take on breach of protocol, attempts by opposition CMs to politicise meetings with PM Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP has decided to go on the offensive against Chief Ministers who breach protocol and make details of confidential meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi public. Sources stated that the party decided to nip these...

Tokyo 2020's Hashimoto: will keep close eye on coronavirus situation

Tokyo 2020 organisers will keep a close eye on the coronavirus situation and make a decision on Olympic spectators in June based on that, Tokyo 2020 president Seiko Hashimoto said on Friday.Japan is set to extend a state of emergency in Tok...

TN CM announces Rs 2,000 as covid time relief, cut in Aavin milk price

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday announced a covid pandemic time relief of Rs 2,000 for the people of the state, a cut in Aavin milk rate and free travel for women in state-run buses, all promises made by his DMK ahead of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021