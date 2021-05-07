UK's 'Green list' of holiday countries to be announced later on Friday-The Sun

UK's 'Green list' of holiday countries to be announced later on Friday-The SunReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 13:01 IST
Britain's "green list" of countries that will be opened for travel without COVID-19 quarantine restrictions will be announced by the transport minister at a press conference at 1600 GMT on Friday, The Sun reported.
Also Read: Britain's Prince William and Kate share new picture of son Louis
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain