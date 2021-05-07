Left Menu

Hong Kong stocks end week lower as tech shares retreat on Sino-West tensions

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday to post weekly losses, weighed down by tech firms sensitive to tensions between China and the West. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 26.81 points or 0.09% at 28,610.65.

Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:05 IST
Hong Kong stocks end week lower as tech shares retreat on Sino-West tensions

Hong Kong stocks slipped on Friday to post weekly losses, weighed down by tech firms sensitive to tensions between China and the West.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 26.81 points or 0.09% at 28,610.65. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index fell 0.53% to 10,699. ** For the week, HSI slipped 0.4%, while HSCE was down 1.2%.

** The Hang Seng tech index fell 2.2% on Friday, having retreated 4.3% for the week, amid tensions between Beijing and the West. ** China has approved domestic fund managers' first exchange-traded funds (ETFs) based on Hong Kong's Hang Seng TECH Index, state media said, giving Chinese investors increased access to such big-name stocks as Alibaba and Tencent.

** Historical data shows there are marked "calendar effects" in the Hong Kong stock market which could face some pressure in May, when the A-share market and the U.S. stocks also tend to be weak, Everbright Securities analysts said in a note. ** The brokerage, however, expects southbound flows from mainland investors and foreign inflows to continue in May, thanks to low stock valuations in the city, helping support the market.

** On the other hand, there was muted reaction to latest data and survey pointing to China's solid economic recovery. ** China extended its impressive trade performance in April, with exports unexpectedly accelerating and import growth hitting a decade high, in a boost to the world's second-largest economy.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.32%, while Japan's Nikkei index ended up 0.09%. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.4608 per U.S. dollar at 08:08 GMT, 0.04% firmer than the previous close of 6.4631.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 34.87% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana to start second vaccine doses with re-deployed Congo COVAX shots

Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Friday, which will enable it start offering second doses of the shot after it nearly ran out, the health ministry said. The West African country was the first to receive...

Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

Nickel prices on Friday rose 0.47 per cent to Rs 1,333.60 per kg in the futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for the May d...

Delhi lawyers seek financial assistance from Bar Council amid COVID lockdown

A batch of lawyers have written to the Bar Council of Delhi BCD seeking assistance of Rs 1 crore for legal practitioners facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The letter addressed to the BCD Chairman b...

AINRC chief N Rangasamy takes oath as Chief Minister of Puducherry

All India NR Congress AINRC President N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry. The 71-year-old veteran leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance NDA to victory in the recent assembly polls, was administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021