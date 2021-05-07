Left Menu

Slovenian border police get EU reinforcements ahead of possible migrant uptick

More than a million migrants and asylum seekers, mostly from the Middle East and Afghanistan, entered the European Union via the so-called Balkan route in 2015-16, prompting countries to tighten border security. Croatia, like Slovenia, is also a member of the EU but is not in Europe's passport-free Schengen zone.

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:36 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:30 IST
Slovenian border police get EU reinforcements ahead of possible migrant uptick
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter(@IOMIraq)

Police officers from three other European Union nations will help their colleagues in Slovenia to monitor its border with Croatia, amid concerns about a possible increase in illegal migrants as weather conditions improve. More than a million migrants and asylum seekers, mostly from the Middle East and Afghanistan, entered the European Union via the so-called Balkan route in 2015-16, prompting countries to tighten border security.

Croatia, like Slovenia, is also a member of the EU but is not in Europe's passport-free Schengen zone. This means migrants who reach Slovenia can then travel much more easily to richer EU member states, with Germany the most popular destination. Slovenia's government said in March that it would introduce joint patrols with officers from other EU members on its border with Croatia as part of efforts to deter illegal migration.

"There will be 10 policemen coming from Poland, six from Lithuania and five from Estonia," Slovenia's STA news agency said on Friday, adding that they would start work next Monday. Several thousand migrants are currently stranded in Bosnia, a non-EU member state just south of Croatia, after unsuccessfully trying to enter the EU.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana to start second vaccine doses with re-deployed Congo COVAX shots

Ghana received 350,000 doses of the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine on Friday, which will enable it start offering second doses of the shot after it nearly ran out, the health ministry said. The West African country was the first to receive...

Nickel futures rise on firm spot demand

Nickel prices on Friday rose 0.47 per cent to Rs 1,333.60 per kg in the futures trade as speculators built fresh positions on rising demand from alloy makers in the spot market.On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for the May d...

Delhi lawyers seek financial assistance from Bar Council amid COVID lockdown

A batch of lawyers have written to the Bar Council of Delhi BCD seeking assistance of Rs 1 crore for legal practitioners facing financial difficulties due to the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown. The letter addressed to the BCD Chairman b...

AINRC chief N Rangasamy takes oath as Chief Minister of Puducherry

All India NR Congress AINRC President N Rangasamy was on Friday sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Puducherry. The 71-year-old veteran leader, who led the National Democratic Alliance NDA to victory in the recent assembly polls, was administ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021