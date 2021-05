BRIEF-EMA Starts Rolling Review Of Sotrovimab (VIR-7831) For Treatment Of COVID-19

EMA: * EMA SAYS EMA STARTS ROLLING REVIEW OF SOTROVIMAB (VIR-7831) FOR COVID-19

* EMA SAYS CHMP HAS STARTED A ‘ROLLING REVIEW’ OF DATA ON SOTROVIMAB (ALSO KNOWN AS VIR-7831 AND GSK4182136) * EMA SAYS STARTED EVALUATING THE FIRST BATCH OF DATA, WHICH COME FROM LABORATORY AND ANIMAL STUDIES, IN ADDITION TO DATA ON THE QUALITY OF THE MEDICINE

* EMA SAYS HAS NOT YET RECEIVED FULL DATASET AND IT IS TOO EARLY TO DRAW ANY CONCLUSIONS REGARDING THE BENEFIT-RISK BALANCE OF THE MEDICINE Source text : https://bit.ly/3nTUH5T Further company coverage:

