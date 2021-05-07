Left Menu

HDFC consolidated net profit up 31pc at Rs 5,669 cr in Mar qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:38 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,669 crore for the last quarter of the financial year ended March 2021.

It had posted net profit of Rs 4,342 crore in the same quarter of fiscal year 2019-20.

Total income on the consolidated basis more than doubled to Rs 35,754 crore in January-March period of 2020-21, as against Rs 16,632 crore in same period of 2019-20, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income during the reported quarter fell to Rs 10,879 crore, from Rs 11,391 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's income attributed to 'premium and other operating income from life insurance business' moved up to Rs 14,635 crore, from Rs 11,530 crore.

However, for the full year FY21, the net profit was down at Rs 20,488 crore, as against Rs 22,826 crore in FY20.

Total income (consolidated) during the year jumped to Rs 1,39,071 crore, from Rs 1,01,796 crore a year ago, said the country's largest mortgage lender.

Shares of HDFC were trading 2.50 per cent higher at Rs 2,491.35 apiece on BSE.

