Copper futures rise on spot demand

Copper prices on Friday traded up by 0.77 per cent at Rs 776.55 per kg in the futures market on the back of a pick-up in the spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper contracts for delivery in May traded higher by Rs 5.90, or 0.77 per cent, at Rs 776.55 per kg in a business turnover of 5,208 lots.

Analysts attributed the rise in copper prices to raising of bets by participants driven by a pick-up in the spot demand.

