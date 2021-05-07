Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 14:56 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 14:56 IST
Gold futures gain on spot demand

Gold prices on Friday rose Rs 66 to Rs 47,661 per 10 gram in the futures trade as speculators created fresh positions on a firm spot demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold contracts for the June delivery traded higher by Rs 66, or 0.14 per cent, at Rs 47,661 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 10,320 lots.

Fresh positions built up by participants led to the rise in gold prices, analysts said.

Gold prices traded 0.20 per cent higher at USD 1,819.40 per ounce in New York.

