China to suspend Air France Shanghai flight over COVID-19 for another two weeks

China to suspend Air France Shanghai flight over COVID-19 for another two weeksReuters | Beijing | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:00 IST
China's aviation regulator said on Friday that it would suspend an Air France flight from Paris to Shanghai for another two weeks from May 24 due to COVID-19 cases.
Eight passengers on the April 27 flight from Paris tested positive for coronavirus after arriving in Shanghai, the Civil Aviation Administration of China said in a statement on its website.
The regulator announced last week it would suspend the flight for two weeks from May 10 due to COVID-19 infections.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
