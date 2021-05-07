Left Menu

Guar seed futures rise on fresh bets

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:15 IST
Guar seed prices on Friday rose by Rs 3 to Rs 4,103 per 10 quintals in the futures trade after speculators increased their positions driven by a firm trend at the spot market.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed for May contracts increased Rs 3, or 0.07 per cent, to Rs 4,103 per 10 quintal with an open interest of 41,445 lots.

According to marketmen, raising of bets by speculators tracking a firm trend in the spot market on thin supplies from growing belts mainly led to a rise in guar seed prices here.

