Rising demand lifts refined soya oil futures

Refined soya oil prices on Friday rose Rs 12.90 to Rs 1,456.5 per 10 kg in the futures trade as speculators raised their bets.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, refined soya oil for the May delivery moved up by Rs 12.90, or 0.89 per cent, to Rs 1,456.5 per 10 kg in 28,565 lots.

Analysts said widening of positions by traders mainly helped refined soya oil prices to trade higher in futures market.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)