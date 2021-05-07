Left Menu

Gold rises by Rs 474; silver jumps Rs 1,050 on strong global trends

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 15:49 IST
Gold rises by Rs 474; silver jumps Rs 1,050 on strong global trends

Gold rose by Rs 474 to Rs 47,185 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid strong buying in global precious metals, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 46,711 per 10 gram.

Silver also jumped Rs 1,050 to Rs 70,791 per kilogram from Rs 69,741 per kilogram in the previous trade.

''Spot gold prices for 24 carat in Delhi rose by Rs 474 with strong buying in global gold prices,'' according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at USD 1,820 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 27.33 per ounce.

According to Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services, ''Gold prices edged higher surpassing its psychological resistance of USD 1,800, aided by a pullback in the dollar and Treasury yields as investors cautiously await US non-farm payrolls data for further cues on the health of the world's biggest economy.'' PTI SUM SHW SHW

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases Govt....

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A United States proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines will intensify talks on the issue within the World Trade Organization, the WTO director-general said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 Macr...

Plea in HC alleges hoarding of oxygen by politicians; court asks AAP MLA Imran Hussain to reply

A plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court which on Friday sought AAP MLA Imran Hussains reply on the claim of distributing oxygen to public for COVID-19 patients.A bench of Justi...

German climate ruling huge opportunity for Europe, von der Leyen says

A landmark court ruling telling Berlin to toughen its climate laws is an opportunity for Germany to gain a competitive edge in low-carbon technologies, and may prompt other European countries to do the same, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021