Left Menu

DGCA to audit operator after air ambulance belly-landing at Mumbai airport

It safely belly-landed at the Mumbai airport on a foam carpet, they said.A foam carpet is created on the runway by spreading foam using fire extinguishers so that the plane does not catch fire during an emergency landing.The officials said the company, Jet Serve Aviation, will undergo a full audit to understand the cause of this incident.Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had tweeted on Thursday, A Jet Serve ambulance with a patient onboard lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:06 IST
DGCA to audit operator after air ambulance belly-landing at Mumbai airport
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Aviation regulator DGCA will conduct an audit of Jet Serve Aviation Private Limited whose aircraft belly-landed at the Mumbai airport on Thursday after losing one of the wheels, officials said on Friday.

The air ambulance flight was supposed to head from Nagpur to Hyderabad, but lost a wheel during takeoff from the Nagpur airport. It safely belly-landed at the Mumbai airport on a foam carpet, they said.

A foam carpet is created on the runway by spreading foam using fire extinguishers so that the plane does not catch fire during an emergency landing.

The officials said the company, Jet Serve Aviation, will undergo a full audit to understand the cause of this incident.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had tweeted on Thursday, ''A Jet Serve ambulance with a patient onboard lost a wheel during takeoff from Nagpur. Showing immense presence of mind Capt Kesari Singh belly landed the aircraft on foam carpeting in Mumbai.'' ''All onboard are safe. Commendable effort by DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), CSMIA (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai) and other agencies,'' he added.

In a detailed statement on the incident, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) in Mumbai said a full emergency was declared for the non-scheduled Beechcraft VT-JIL aircraft en route from Nagpur to Mumbai.

''The flight carrying two crew members, one patient, a relative and one doctor did a belly-landing at CSMIA at 21:09 hrs,'' it noted.

The airport's emergency response team including the fire and rescue responders, follow-me vehicles, CISF, medical team among many others was activated instantly and on standby to provide immediate assistance to ensure the safe evacuation of the passengers, it said.

''As a precautionary method, CSMIA also foamed RWY (runway) 27 in order to avoid the aircraft catching fire. All passengers were evacuated safely and flights operating in and out of CSMIA remain on schedule,'' the statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases Govt....

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A United States proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines will intensify talks on the issue within the World Trade Organization, the WTO director-general said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 Macr...

Plea in HC alleges hoarding of oxygen by politicians; court asks AAP MLA Imran Hussain to reply

A plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court which on Friday sought AAP MLA Imran Hussains reply on the claim of distributing oxygen to public for COVID-19 patients.A bench of Justi...

German climate ruling huge opportunity for Europe, von der Leyen says

A landmark court ruling telling Berlin to toughen its climate laws is an opportunity for Germany to gain a competitive edge in low-carbon technologies, and may prompt other European countries to do the same, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021