Left Menu

Police from 3 EU nations to join Slovenia border control

Slovenias government on Friday said that police officers from three other European nations will help patrol the border with Croatia that is part of a route used by migrants trying to reach Western Europe. Countries along the so-called Balkan migrant route have tightened border controls after more than a million people entered Europe in 2015.

PTI | Ljubljana | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:10 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:10 IST
Police from 3 EU nations to join Slovenia border control

Slovenia's government on Friday said that police officers from three other European nations will help patrol the border with Croatia that is part of a route used by migrants trying to reach Western Europe. Five officers from Estonia, six from Lithuania and 10 from Poland will join Slovenia's border troops, the country's Interior Ministry said, according to the STA news agency. Joint patrols are expected to start next week.

The move is part of efforts by Slovenia's right-wing Prime Minister Janez Jansa to boost border control as migration is expected to pick up pace during summer months. Jansa is an ally of staunchly anti-immigrant Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Thousands of migrants wishing to reach wealthy EU nations have been stranded in nearby Balkan countries such as Serbia or Bosnia. Migrants pass through Croatia and Slovenia before moving on. While both Croatia and Slovenia are EU member states, Croatia still is not part of the free-travel Schengen area. Countries along the so-called Balkan migrant route have tightened border controls after more than a million people entered Europe in 2015.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases: Govt.

Maharashtra, UP, Delhi and Chhattisgarh among states, UTs showing continued plateauing or decrease in daily COVID-19 cases Govt....

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

A United States proposal to discuss waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines will intensify talks on the issue within the World Trade Organization, the WTO director-general said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS Eikon users, see COVID-19 Macr...

Plea in HC alleges hoarding of oxygen by politicians; court asks AAP MLA Imran Hussain to reply

A plea alleging hoarding of oxygen by political leaders came up for hearing before the Delhi High Court which on Friday sought AAP MLA Imran Hussains reply on the claim of distributing oxygen to public for COVID-19 patients.A bench of Justi...

German climate ruling huge opportunity for Europe, von der Leyen says

A landmark court ruling telling Berlin to toughen its climate laws is an opportunity for Germany to gain a competitive edge in low-carbon technologies, and may prompt other European countries to do the same, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021