Dabur posts profit of Rs 378 crore in March quarter

FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Friday reported 34 per cent hike in its consolidated net profit at Rs 378 crore during the January to March quarter from Rs 281 crore a year earlier.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:11 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:11 IST
Dabur is among the world's largest Ayurvedic and natural healthcare company. Image Credit: ANI

FMCG major Dabur India Ltd on Friday reported 34 per cent hike in its consolidated net profit at Rs 378 crore during the January to March quarter from Rs 281 crore a year earlier. Revenue moved up 25 per cent to Rs 2,337 crore from Rs 1,865 crore in the same period.

The company said growth rode on sustained efforts to drive demand for its ayurvedic healthcare, foods and nutrition products businesses coupled with the increased focus on distribution expansion. "Our strategic business transformation exercise to develop and implement aggressive growth strategies in our core business areas has led to a more flexible company, helping us successfully navigate the emerging headwinds," said Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra.

"Dabur's financial situation remains strong with a 25.6 per cent growth in our operating profit during Q4 2020-21. Our India FMCG business led the growth with a 28.3 per cent surge with an underlying best-ever FMCG volume growth of 25.4 per cent," he said in a statement. The healthcare piece reported 23 per cent growth in Q4 with ayurvedic ethicals business growing by 39.1 per cent, OTC business reporting a growth of 34 per cent, digestives business growing by 20 per cent and health supplements category ending the quarter with a nearly 18 per cent growth.

Dabur also witnessed a sequential revival in discretionary spending which helped the home and personal care business grow by 32.6 per cent. The oral care category was outperformer in this category, reporting an over 42 per cent growth during the fourth quarter, led by a 45 per cent surge in toothpaste business. International business continued to move ahead on the growth trajectory with a 19.4 per cent jump in INR terms and 21 per cent in constant currency terms. The Dubai business grew by over 25 per cent while the Egypt business was up nearly 24 per cent and the SAARC business posted a growth of 29 per cent.

"The board of directors recommended a final dividend of 300 per cent. "The board has proposed a dividend of Rs 3 per share aggregating to Rs. 530.23 crore," said Chairman Amit Burman. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

