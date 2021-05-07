Left Menu

Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala

PTI | Thiruv | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:24 IST
Temples to remain shut during lockdown in Kerala
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Major temples in Kerala including the famed Lord Ayyappa shrine in Sabarimala will not be opened for devotees during the time of nine-day lockdown in the state, being imposed by the government from Saturday morning to curb the COVID--19 surges.

The Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB), the apex body in the southern state which manages over 1,200 temples, on Thursday said shrines under its management would not permit devotees in its premises for darshan during the lockdown period.

However, daily rituals would be conducted without any fail, TDB authorities said here.

The time of rituals may be rearranged during the period from 7 AM-10 AM and 5-7 PM after consulting with the 'tantri' (head priest) of the respective shrines, they said.

No festival should be conducted during the lockdown period but marriages booked in advance can be held outside the temples with a restricted number of participants and completely adhering to COVID protocols, it said.

Though the Lord Ayyappa temple in Sabarimala would be opened for the monthly rituals from May 14-19, devotees would not be permitted for darshan at the hill shrine due to COVID surge and lockdown, the TDB said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexican president asks U.S. to explain alleged financing of anti-graft group

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had formally asked the United States to explain what he described as U.S. funding for an anti-corruption group that has criticized his administration.Lopez Obradors complaint c...

EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, says official

A Saudi foreign ministry official said on Friday that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran aim to reduce regional tensions, but added it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see verifiable deeds. The comments by Ambassador...

Sweden registers 5,671 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,671 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,173. The deat...

Dr Jitendra Singh lauds DAE's initiatives for public welfare during COVID-19

Union Minister of State Independent Charge Development of North Eastern Region DoNER, MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that Bhabha Atomic Centre and Department of Atomic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021