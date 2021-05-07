Left Menu

On-tap liquidity facility: RBI asks banks to on-lend to healthcare cos in 30 days of availing credit

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 16:50 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:49 IST
On-tap liquidity facility: RBI asks banks to on-lend to healthcare cos in 30 days of availing credit
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The RBI on Friday asked the banks seeking funding from the special Rs 50,000-crore on-tap liquidity window to on-lend money to the healthcare service providers within 30 days of availing the credit facility.

Earlier this week, the RBI had decided to open an on-tap liquidity window of Rs 50,000 crore with tenures of up to three years at the repo rate till March 31, 2022, to boost liquidity for ramping up COVID-19-related healthcare infrastructure and services.

Under the scheme, banks can provide fresh lending support to a wide range of entities including vaccine manufacturers; importers/suppliers of vaccine and priority medical devices; hospitals and dispensaries; and pathology labs and diagnostic centres.

They will also provide finance to manufacturers and suppliers of oxygen and ventilators; importers of vaccines and COVID-related drugs; COVID-related logistics firms; and also patients for treatment.

The RBI said requests from banks desirous of availing funds from the central bank will be subject to availability of funds as on the date of application. Funds cannot be guaranteed in case the total amount of Rs 50,000 crore is already availed.

''Furthermore, banks should endeavour to lend within a reasonable period, i.e., not later than 30 days from the date of availing the funds from the RBI,'' it said in a statement adding that there is no tenure restriction regarding lending by banks under the scheme.

However, the banks will have to ensure that the amount borrowed from the RBI should at all times be backed by lending to the specified segments till maturity of the scheme.

Banks are being incentivised for quick delivery of credit under the scheme through extension of priority sector lending (PSL) classification to such lending up to March 31, 2022. These loans will continue to be classified under PSL till repayment/maturity, whichever is earlier.

Banks can deliver these loans to borrowers directly or through intermediary financial entities regulated by the RBI.

''Under the scheme, banks are expected to create a COVID-19 loan book.

''By way of an additional incentive, such banks will be eligible to park their surplus liquidity up to the size of the COVID-19 loan book with the RBI under the reverse repo window at a rate which is 25 bps lower than the repo rate,'' the RBI said.

Banks that want to deploy their own resources without availing funds from the RBI under the scheme for lending to the specified segments will also be eligible for the incentives.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympic head says Bach visit to Japan could be ''tough''

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday that a visit to Japan this month by IOC President Thomas Bach seemed unlikely with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas unti...

Mexican president asks U.S. to explain alleged financing of anti-graft group

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had formally asked the United States to explain what he described as U.S. funding for an anti-corruption group that has criticized his administration.Lopez Obradors complaint c...

EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, says official

A Saudi foreign ministry official said on Friday that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran aim to reduce regional tensions, but added it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see verifiable deeds. The comments by Ambassador...

Sweden registers 5,671 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,671 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,173. The deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021