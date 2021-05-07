Taiwan's April exports surge, propelled by chip exports

Taiwan's exports rose by double digits in April, boosted by demand for processor chips as global manufacturing revived.

Exports increased 38.7 per cent over a year earlier to USD 35 billion in April, the 10th straight month of gains, Ministry of Finance data showed Friday. Imports advanced 26.4 per cent to USD 28.8 billion.

Exports of electronic parts increased 38.6 per cent to USD 13.5 billion, accounting for about 40 per cent of sales.

Taiwan is a major supplier of processor chips used in smartphones, cars and consumer electronics.

“We remain optimistic about goods exports outlook and expect over 20 per cent growth in U.S. dollar terms in 2021,” Lloyd Chan of Oxford Economics said in a report.

