Left Menu

MP extends ban on inter-state bus movement till May 15

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 16:58 IST
MP extends ban on inter-state bus movement till May 15

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday extended the ban on the movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till May 15.

As per the order issued by the state transport department, the ban on the movement of buses between Madhya Pradesh and the COVID-19-affected states has been extended till May 15, additional commissioner transport Arvind Saxena said.

The ban also covers vehicles that have All India tourist permits, he said, adding that the orders were issued in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 12,421 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 fatalities that took the tally of infections to 6,37,406 and toll to 6,160.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Tokyo Olympic head says Bach visit to Japan could be ''tough''

The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday that a visit to Japan this month by IOC President Thomas Bach seemed unlikely with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas unti...

Mexican president asks U.S. to explain alleged financing of anti-graft group

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Friday he had formally asked the United States to explain what he described as U.S. funding for an anti-corruption group that has criticized his administration.Lopez Obradors complaint c...

EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia wants to see "verifiable deeds" from talks with Iran, says official

A Saudi foreign ministry official said on Friday that talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran aim to reduce regional tensions, but added it was too early to judge the outcome and Riyadh wanted to see verifiable deeds. The comments by Ambassador...

Sweden registers 5,671 new COVID-19 cases, 15 deaths on Friday

Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 5,671 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, health agency statistics showed.The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 15 new deaths, taking the total to 14,173. The deat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021