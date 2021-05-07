MP extends ban on inter-state bus movement till May 15

In a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Madhya Pradesh government on Friday extended the ban on the movement of passenger buses to and from Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan till May 15.

As per the order issued by the state transport department, the ban on the movement of buses between Madhya Pradesh and the COVID-19-affected states has been extended till May 15, additional commissioner transport Arvind Saxena said.

The ban also covers vehicles that have All India tourist permits, he said, adding that the orders were issued in view of the current COVID-19 situation.

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday reported 12,421 fresh COVID-19 cases and 86 fatalities that took the tally of infections to 6,37,406 and toll to 6,160.

