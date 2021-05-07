Left Menu

Weekend lockdown in Chandigarh, again

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:21 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:05 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Chandigarh administration has decided to impose a weekend lockdown again to check the coronavirus spread.

The administration had imposed a weekend lockdown last week too while it ordered the closure of shops selling non-essential items till May 11.

It had imposed a daily night curfew from 6 pm to 5 am. A weekend lockdown will again be imposed in the Union Territory, beginning 5 am on Saturday and will continue till 5 am on Monday, according to an order after a review meeting here.

However, during this period, morning walk will be allowed from 6 am to 9 am.

The shops selling essential items like dairy products and vegetables will remain open for home delivery up to 2 pm.

No person will leave home or move on foot or by vehicle or travel or stand or roam around on any road or public place during the lockdown hours, the order issued by District Magistrate Mandip Singh Brar said.

However, industrial units will be allowed to remain open. The movement of their employees and vehicles carrying them will be allowed. The manufacturing units concerned will issue their staff requisite permission or identity cards for the purpose and details of that have to be shared with the Director, Industries.

Those tasked with law and order and municipal services, health, electricity, fire and telecom services have been exempted from the restrictions.

There shall be no curbs on inter-state movement of essential and non-essential goods while vehicles in bonafide inter-state transit shall be allowed to pass but only after due verification of point of origin and destination, the order said.

Passengers going to or returning from the airport or railway station or ISBT shall be exempted.

Those going for for an examination and on exam duties will be allowed movement on production of admit/identity cards, as per the order.

All medical facilities, including dispensaries, vaccination and testing centres, will remain open.

Kitchens at restaurants, hotels and other eateries can remain open for home delivery only up to 9 pm. Their staff shall be allowed to move on production of valid identity card issued to them by their employer.

Pregnant women and patients getting medical services will be exempted from the lockdown restrictions.

Marriages with prior permission from the SDM concerned with the attendance of up to 50 persons shall be allowed. Funerals or last rites with attendance of up to 20 persons are allowed, the order said.

The government employees working in the tricity (Chandigarh, Mohali and Panchkula) will be allowed transit on production of valid identity cards and duty orders.

Any breach of the orders will invite action as per the law. Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana and a Union Territory, has so far reported 541 deaths and 47,552 coronavirus cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

