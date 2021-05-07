Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:06 IST
GiveIndia relaunches COVID response fund for online donation

Online donation platform GiveIndia on Friday said it has relaunched its India COVID Response Fund (ICRF-2) to raise money to help combat the second wave of the pandemic and aid humanitarian relief measures.

The platform, which had raised over Rs 220 crore last year, said it has so far received almost Rs 35 crore through individual donations.

''The funds will go towards setting up oxygen generation plants in hospitals and covid care centres, providing oxygen concentrators and cylinders and facilitating the refilling of cylinders,'' GiveIndia said in a statement.

All this will be done in partnership with municipal corporations, state governments, hospitals and doctors, and select NGO networks, it said adding the funds would be disbursed ''only after GiveIndia's strict due diligence and verification of all demand and supply channels are completed''.

GiveIndia CEO and Founder Atul Satija said,''We have launched India COVID Response Fund-2 to bring our collective humanity together and raise funds for the most pressing needs caused by the current situation.'' ''We are fairly confident that people from all walks of life will be driven by compassion to come forward and contribute to this collective,'' he added.

GiveIndia said some of the early donors for this cause include Google, which has donated cash for the struggling families of those who died of COVID.

Other donors are PhonePe, Flipkart, Myntra, Xiaomi, Swiggy, Dream 11, Walmart, Salesforce and PayPal. GiveIndia has also received support from Vinod Khosla, Jay Shetty, and Ray Dalio, among others.

