EU regulator reviews reports of rare nervous disorder after AstraZeneca vaccine

EU regulator reviews reports of rare nervous disorder after AstraZeneca vaccineReuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:12 IST
Europe's medicines regulator said on Friday it was reviewing reports of a rare condition affecting the nerves following vaccination with AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shot, and requested the British drugmaker for more detailed data.
As part of a regular review of safety reports for the vaccine, Vaxzevria, the European Medicines Agency's safety committee is analysing data provided on cases of Guillain-Barre syndrome, the regulator said.
AstraZeneca did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
