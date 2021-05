BRIEF-China Mobile Says NYSE Committee Affirmed Determination To Delist ADSs

China Mobile Ltd: * REVIEW DECISION IN RELATION TO NYSE DETERMINATION TO DELIST AMERICAN DEPOSITARY SHARES

* ON 6 MAY COMMITTEE AFFIRMED DETERMINATION * EXPECTS NYSE TO FILE A FORM 25 WITH US S SEC TO STRIKE COMPANY'S ADSS FROM LISTING AND REGISTRATION

* DELISTING OF COMPANY'S ADSS WILL BE EFFECTIVE 10 DAYS AFTER FORM 25 IS FILED * HOLDERS OF ADSS MAY SURRENDER THEIR ADSS TO BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON FOR CANCELLATION AND WITHDRAWAL OF A CORRESPONDING AMOUNT OF SHARES

* EACH ADS CAN BE CANCELLED FOR DELIVERY OF 5 ORDINARY SHARES OF CO, WHICH ARE LISTED ON HK STOCK EXCHANGE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

