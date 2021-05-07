Left Menu

Delhi received 577 MT of oxygen against requirement of 976 MT on May 6: Chadha

Chadha, who is also the vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board, said authorities received nine SOS calls from hospitals over oxygen shortage on Thursday and 5.1 MT of the life-saving gas was provided to these healthcare facilities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:24 IST
Delhi received 577 MT of oxygen against requirement of 976 MT on May 6: Chadha

Delhi received just 577 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 6, which is 59 per cent of the total requirement of 976 MT, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said on Friday. Chadha, who is also the vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board, said authorities received nine SOS calls from hospitals over oxygen shortage on Thursday and 5.1 MT of the life-saving gas was provided to these healthcare facilities. The national capital had received 730 MT of oxygen on Wednesday, the highest so far, which had led to a significant reduction in SOS calls from hospitals. The increased supply on Wednesday had come following the intervention of the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. However, it has come down by 153 MT in a day, he said.

Over the last seven days, Delhi has received 498 MT of oxygen per day on an average against the demand of 976 MT. TDS TDS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Health Ministry requests States, UTs to prioritise beneficiaries of 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccine

The Union Health Ministry on Friday requested all the states and Union Territories to prioritise the beneficiaries of the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. From the side of the Union Health Ministry, we requested all the states UTs to pr...

U.S. screens 1.64 million people at airports, highest since March 2020

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration TSA said it screened 1.64 million passengers on Thursday at U.S. airports, the highest number since March 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic slashed travel demand.The number of U.S. air trave...

China condemns attack on Maldives Speaker Nasheed

China on Friday strongly condemned the bomb attack in Maldives which injured Parliament Speaker Mohamed Nasheed and wished him a speedy recovery.Nasheed, 53, was wounded in the blast on Thursday night outside his home and was being treated ...

Regional election pact between Macron's party and conservatives in south unravels

A pact between President Emmanuel Macrons centrist party and Frances biggest conservative party to form an alliance against the far-right in a southern battleground in Junes regional elections unravelled on Friday. The collapse of the agree...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021