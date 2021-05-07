Delhi received 577 MT of oxygen against requirement of 976 MT on May 6: Chadha
Chadha, who is also the vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board, said authorities received nine SOS calls from hospitals over oxygen shortage on Thursday and 5.1 MT of the life-saving gas was provided to these healthcare facilities.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:24 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:24 IST
Delhi received just 577 metric tonnes of oxygen on May 6, which is 59 per cent of the total requirement of 976 MT, AAP MLA Raghav Chadha said on Friday. Chadha, who is also the vice chairman of Delhi Jal Board, said authorities received nine SOS calls from hospitals over oxygen shortage on Thursday and 5.1 MT of the life-saving gas was provided to these healthcare facilities. The national capital had received 730 MT of oxygen on Wednesday, the highest so far, which had led to a significant reduction in SOS calls from hospitals. The increased supply on Wednesday had come following the intervention of the Delhi High Court and the Supreme Court. However, it has come down by 153 MT in a day, he said.
Over the last seven days, Delhi has received 498 MT of oxygen per day on an average against the demand of 976 MT. TDS TDS
