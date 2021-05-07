Left Menu

ICRA net profit down 35 pc at Rs 23 cr in March qtr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:29 IST
Ratings firm ICRA on Friday reported an over 35 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 22.5 crore for the fourth quarter of the fiscal ended March 2021.

The company had reported a net profit of Rs 34.9 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total income during Q4 FY21 was down at Rs 91.85 crore as against Rs 99.56 crore in the same period of FY20, ICRA said in a regulatory filing.

For the full year, company's net profit was down by 15 per cent to Rs 82.68 crore as against Rs 97.24 crore in FY20.

Income during the year was also down at Rs 343.91 crore as against Rs 369.06 crore in 2019-20.

Stock of ICRA closed 3.84 per cent down at Rs 3253.40 apiece on BSE.

