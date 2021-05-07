Five most coveted addresses of Delhi for an indulgent lifestyle

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Strategic location, political and commercial significance, superior infrastructure and excellent connectivity have made Delhi - the national capital, a sought-after realty destination. It is home to several prominent micro-markets that have set a benchmark in offering an opulent lifestyle to the residents.

Excellent location, robust infrastructure and best-in-class amenities are the hallmarks of these destinations. So, if you aspire for an indulgent lifestyle, you may consider purchasing a home in these coveted addresses in Delhi. 1) Greater Kailash: Popularly known as GK, it is located in South Delhi and is bifurcated into two phases-I and II. Encircled by Ring Road, the area possesses the best-in-class infrastructure dotted with schools, retail spaces, high-street market, banks and financial institutions and healthcare institutions. Greater Kailash was featured in the 2019 edition of Knight Frank's report on prime luxury residential properties in various megacities worldwide.

Envisaged as a gated community of super-luxury residences in the midst of lush greenery and with a splendid clubhouse, DLF's King's Court is an enclave of only 57 super luxury residences, located in the Plush W Block of Greater Kailash-II, in the pulsating heart of South Delhi, and the only gated super-luxury condominium in the national capital. Built over 2.46 acres, it is adjacent to an 8-acre DDA park overlooking 435 acres of the verdant Jahanpanah Forest. With three-tiered security, three levels of covered parking and a team to service all/any needs of the residents 24x7, it comes with a residents-only Clubhouse, complete with a restaurant, spa, gymnasium, multi-purpose hall, card room and swimming pool sprawling over approx. 20,000 sq. ft. that acts as an extension of the residences.

The one-of-its-kind concierge service at King's Court takes care of daily chores of residents, from organizing services for pets to help in recruiting domestic staff to a "chef-on-call" service offering specialized delectable culinary creations for special gatherings and private parties. An exclusive community of like-minded people, it offers a truly special, elevated and distinguished lifestyle. 2) Jor Bagh: The area became inhabited in the pre-independence era and gained popularity during the 60-70s. It predominantly consists of independent row houses and villas as residential offerings. Nestled in South Delhi, this plush neighbourhood is in the vicinity of historical monuments such as the Mughal Mausoleum and Safdarjung's Tomb.

Located near the intersection of Sri Aurobindo Marg and Lodhi Road, it is well-connected via metro and public transport. Its proximity to lifestyle avenues such as malls, connectivity to other strategic locations and historical monuments, and the overall liveability index makes it an excellent fit to feature in Delhi's coveted residential addresses. 3) Golf Links: Golf Links derives its name from the Delhi Golf Course and is among sought-after realty hotspots. Located in the heart of Lutyens Delhi and Central Delhi, prominent landmarks such as India Gate, Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and government offices lie in the vicinity. Entertainment hubs like Khan Market and Meharchand market- home to the city's best cafes and bars are also a few kilometres away from the locality.

4) Vasant Vihar: Vasant Vihar is considered among the best residential localities in the South-West region of New Delhi. The area is home to over 50 diplomatic missions of foreign countries. Vasant Vihar encompasses residences in Blocks A to Z, parks and local markets. Famous among them is the Basant Lok Market, which hosts upscale restaurants, branded stores, etc. The four main streets-Munirka Marg, Vasant Marg, Poorvi Marg and Paschimi Marg, form a rough triangle that encloses much of the neighbourhood in Vasant Vihar. It has excellent connectivity to Noida, Gurugram, Connaught Place, etc., via Delhi Metro and road network. Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is the nearest railway station, and the Indira Gandhi International Airport is also approximately seven km away from the locality.

5) Sunder Nagar: Sunder Nagar is situated on Mathura Road near the Zoological Park and south of the Old Fort. This upscale residential area in Central Delhi is a well-known art and handicraft hub. It has excellent connectivity through the Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is also a few Km away from the locality. Riding on aspirations of a plush lifestyle, excellent connectivity and superior amenities, these residential micro-markets have emerged as the top choice for homebuyers.

