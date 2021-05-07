Left Menu

Five most coveted addresses of Delhi for an indulgent lifestyle

Strategic location, political and commercial significance, superior infrastructure and excellent connectivity have made Delhi - the national capital, a sought-after realty destination.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:31 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:31 IST
Five most coveted addresses of Delhi for an indulgent lifestyle
DLF King's Court - GK II Delhi. Image Credit: ANI

New Delhi [India], May 7 (ANI/NewsVoir): Strategic location, political and commercial significance, superior infrastructure and excellent connectivity have made Delhi - the national capital, a sought-after realty destination. It is home to several prominent micro-markets that have set a benchmark in offering an opulent lifestyle to the residents.

Excellent location, robust infrastructure and best-in-class amenities are the hallmarks of these destinations. So, if you aspire for an indulgent lifestyle, you may consider purchasing a home in these coveted addresses in Delhi. 1) Greater Kailash: Popularly known as GK, it is located in South Delhi and is bifurcated into two phases-I and II. Encircled by Ring Road, the area possesses the best-in-class infrastructure dotted with schools, retail spaces, high-street market, banks and financial institutions and healthcare institutions. Greater Kailash was featured in the 2019 edition of Knight Frank's report on prime luxury residential properties in various megacities worldwide.

Envisaged as a gated community of super-luxury residences in the midst of lush greenery and with a splendid clubhouse, DLF's King's Court is an enclave of only 57 super luxury residences, located in the Plush W Block of Greater Kailash-II, in the pulsating heart of South Delhi, and the only gated super-luxury condominium in the national capital. Built over 2.46 acres, it is adjacent to an 8-acre DDA park overlooking 435 acres of the verdant Jahanpanah Forest. With three-tiered security, three levels of covered parking and a team to service all/any needs of the residents 24x7, it comes with a residents-only Clubhouse, complete with a restaurant, spa, gymnasium, multi-purpose hall, card room and swimming pool sprawling over approx. 20,000 sq. ft. that acts as an extension of the residences.

The one-of-its-kind concierge service at King's Court takes care of daily chores of residents, from organizing services for pets to help in recruiting domestic staff to a "chef-on-call" service offering specialized delectable culinary creations for special gatherings and private parties. An exclusive community of like-minded people, it offers a truly special, elevated and distinguished lifestyle. 2) Jor Bagh: The area became inhabited in the pre-independence era and gained popularity during the 60-70s. It predominantly consists of independent row houses and villas as residential offerings. Nestled in South Delhi, this plush neighbourhood is in the vicinity of historical monuments such as the Mughal Mausoleum and Safdarjung's Tomb.

Located near the intersection of Sri Aurobindo Marg and Lodhi Road, it is well-connected via metro and public transport. Its proximity to lifestyle avenues such as malls, connectivity to other strategic locations and historical monuments, and the overall liveability index makes it an excellent fit to feature in Delhi's coveted residential addresses. 3) Golf Links: Golf Links derives its name from the Delhi Golf Course and is among sought-after realty hotspots. Located in the heart of Lutyens Delhi and Central Delhi, prominent landmarks such as India Gate, Supreme Court, Delhi High Court, and government offices lie in the vicinity. Entertainment hubs like Khan Market and Meharchand market- home to the city's best cafes and bars are also a few kilometres away from the locality.

4) Vasant Vihar: Vasant Vihar is considered among the best residential localities in the South-West region of New Delhi. The area is home to over 50 diplomatic missions of foreign countries. Vasant Vihar encompasses residences in Blocks A to Z, parks and local markets. Famous among them is the Basant Lok Market, which hosts upscale restaurants, branded stores, etc. The four main streets-Munirka Marg, Vasant Marg, Poorvi Marg and Paschimi Marg, form a rough triangle that encloses much of the neighbourhood in Vasant Vihar. It has excellent connectivity to Noida, Gurugram, Connaught Place, etc., via Delhi Metro and road network. Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is the nearest railway station, and the Indira Gandhi International Airport is also approximately seven km away from the locality.

5) Sunder Nagar: Sunder Nagar is situated on Mathura Road near the Zoological Park and south of the Old Fort. This upscale residential area in Central Delhi is a well-known art and handicraft hub. It has excellent connectivity through the Pragati Maidan Metro Station. Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station is also a few Km away from the locality. Riding on aspirations of a plush lifestyle, excellent connectivity and superior amenities, these residential micro-markets have emerged as the top choice for homebuyers.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cal HC asks Bengal govt to file affidavit on law and order situation

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, taking cognizance of a PIL that claimed life and liberty of people in Bengal are in danger owing to post-poll violence, asked the state government on Friday to file an affidavit in three days, ...

First results through in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotlands main pro-independence party. The opposition Liberal ...

COVID not just lung disease, can also cause dangerous blood clots: expertsy

There is increasing evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is not just a disease of the lungs as initially thought but can also cause dangerous blood clots which need to be immediately retrieved to save limbs in some cases, say experts.Global st...

341 COVID deaths, over 19K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 341 more coronavirus deaths and 19,832 new infections on Friday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the second consecutive day, the Health Department said.This is the fourth time in the last five days th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021