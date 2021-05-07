Left Menu

Railways has delivered 2,960 tonnes of liquid oxygen to states

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 17:49 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 17:38 IST
Railways has delivered 2,960 tonnes of liquid oxygen to states
Representative Image Image Credit: Twitter (@PiyushGoyal)

The Railways has delivered 2,960 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to states across the country since April 19 in 185 tankers, the national transporter said on Friday.

Forty-seven 'Oxygen Express' trains have completed their journey so far, it added.

Till now, 174 tonnes of LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 729 tonnes in Uttar Pradesh, 249 tonnes in Madhya Pradesh, 305 tonnes in Haryana, 123 tonnes in Telangana and 1,334 tonnes in Delhi.

At present, 18 tankers are on the run with more than 260 tonnes of LMO which are expected to arrive in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi, the Railways said.

''Running of new oxygen is a very dynamic exercise, and figures keep getting updated all the time. More loaded Oxygen Expresses are expected to start their journeys later in the night,'' it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Cal HC asks Bengal govt to file affidavit on law and order situation

A five-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court, taking cognizance of a PIL that claimed life and liberty of people in Bengal are in danger owing to post-poll violence, asked the state government on Friday to file an affidavit in three days, ...

First results through in crucial Scottish elections

The first results in crucial elections for the Scottish parliament which could determine the future of the United Kingdom began to be announced on Friday with mixed outcomes for Scotlands main pro-independence party. The opposition Liberal ...

COVID not just lung disease, can also cause dangerous blood clots: expertsy

There is increasing evidence to suggest that COVID-19 is not just a disease of the lungs as initially thought but can also cause dangerous blood clots which need to be immediately retrieved to save limbs in some cases, say experts.Global st...

341 COVID deaths, over 19K cases in Delhi

Delhi recorded 341 more coronavirus deaths and 19,832 new infections on Friday, while the positivity rate remained below 25 per cent for the second consecutive day, the Health Department said.This is the fourth time in the last five days th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021