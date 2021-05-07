Flipkart waives off storage fees for its sellers; to bear 100% premium of COVID insurance

Flipkart on Friday announced a number of initiatives, including both financial and health benefits, to help micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), small scale sellers, artisans, weavers and handicraft partners tide through challenges created by the COVID-19 pandemic and keep their businesses active.

In light of the current situation, Flipkart said that it will bear 100% premium of COVID-19 insurance extended to all its sellers covering hospitalization and consultation between Rs 50,000 to Rs 3,00,000.

The e-commerce firm is exempting the storage fees to curb the impact that any seller may have on their inventory that is fulfilled via its fulfilment centers. For orders that may have been cancelled due to state-led lockdowns, Flipkart is waiving off the cancellation fee till May 31, 2021.

Flipkart has extended the window for the Seller Protection Fund (SPF) from the regular 14 days to 30 days. For those unaware, SPF is a protection fund created to minimize the loss of sellers in case of damaged/incorrect returns. When a seller raises an SPF claim, Flipkart investigates the matter and settle the claim as per its policy.

Further, the e-tailer is easing the policies and performance metrics for its sellers so that their business growth is not impacted by the lockdowns in various Indian states. Under this, sellers will have an option of early settlement without any incremental cost.

All sellers impacted by pandemic related disruptions will also get easy access to working capital.

"As a democratic marketplace, we want to ensure that our lakhs of seller partners are able to continue operations and keep the economic engine running. With them and their family's financial and health safety in mind, we have rolled out these initiatives that will bring them the much-needed respite to keep their businesses active," said Jagjeet Harode, Senior Director and Head, Marketplace, Flipkart.