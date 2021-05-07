Investing in African Mining Indaba expands Advisory Board for 2022
Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (MiningIndaba.com), organised by Hyve Group Plc announced the newly expanded Advisory Board last week. The strategic committee includes distinguished finance, technology, sustainability, mining operations, policy, and government leaders whose focus will be to shape and guide the priorities of the conference.
With combined years of expertise spanning the sector, the Advisory Board will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions to help strengthen Mining Indaba's commitment to the sector. Whilst, linking leaders in the Pan-African mining sector to identify the goals and ambitions of governments, investors, and businesses in Africa's mining sector for Mining Indaba to continue being the event created by the industry for the industry.
The Board of CEOs and leaders will bring formidable prestige to Mining Indaba and is projected to meet on a formal basis, building on the already existing relationships, through yearly meetings in South Africa, alongside weekly conference calls.
Joining the newly established board includes:
Executive Committee
Mpho Makwana, Co-Chair, Investing in African Mining IndabaTom Quin, Head of Content & Co-Chair, Investing in African Mining Indaba
International & South Africa Committee
Frans Baleni, Former General Secretary, National Union of Mineworkers
Noluthando Gosa, Founder/ Non-Executive Director, Akhona Group/Investec Asset Management
Tony Carroll, International Advisor, Investing in African Mining Indaba
CEO & Leadership Committee
Roger Baxter, CEO, Minerals Council South Africa
Errol Smart, CEO, Orion Minerals
Deshnee Naidoo, Director of Finance & Business Development – Base Metals, Vale
Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO-Designate & MD – Minerals, Exxaro Resources
Fortune Mojapelo, CEO, Bushveld Minerals
Rohitesh Dhawan, President & CEO, ICMM
Finance & Investment Committee
John Startin, Senior MD, Evercore
Jerry Agyeman-Boateng, Executive Director & Head – Global Subsidiaries, Standard Chartered Bank
Colin Hamilton, MD Capital Markets, BMO
Nivaash Singh, Co-Head: Mining & Resources, Nedbank CIB
James Wellsted, Senior Vice President – Investor Relations, Sibanye-Stillwater
Sustainability Committee
Daniel Litvin, Founder & CEO, Critical Resource
Estelle Levin-Nally, Founder & CEO, Levin Sources
Bady Baldé, Deputy Executive & Africa Director, EITI
Naseem Cholan, EVP – Sustainable Development, Gold Fields
Mining Operations & Technology Committee
Cyrille Mutombo, DRC Country Manager, Barrick Gold
Patrick Murphy, President – Rock Drills & Technologies, Sandvik
Mohamed Cisse, Manager – Technical Services & Automation, Resolute Mining
Roland Ehrl, Global Head Minerals Solutions Business, Siemens
Clive Govender, CEO & Founder, CGC Consulting & ADAPT Digital Solutions
Policy & Governance Committee
Jorgen Sandstorm, Head of Mining & Metals Industry, World Economic Forum
Alex Buck, Managing Director, Women in Mining
Sven Renner, Program Manager EGPS Trust Fund, World Bank
Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive – Public Affairs & Transformation, Minerals Council South Africa
Dr Anthony Costa, Investment Mobilisation Programme Lead, Industrial Development Corporation
For more information on the expansion of the Advisory Board, please click here (bit.ly/3baDYpB).
