Investing in African Mining Indaba expands Advisory Board for 2022

Investing in African Mining Indaba (Mining Indaba) (MiningIndaba.com), organised by Hyve Group Plc announced the newly expanded Advisory Board last week. The strategic committee includes distinguished finance, technology, sustainability, mining operations, policy, and government leaders whose focus will be to shape and guide the priorities of the conference.

"Designed to reflect the true voice of the industry in shaping the purpose and agenda, this is an important milestone for Mining Indaba," said Tom Quinn, Head of Content, Mining Indaba. "We carefully curated this Board to include industry experts whose collective experience ensures the conference has the guidance it needs to navigate its way in the mining industry".

With combined years of expertise spanning the sector, the Advisory Board will play a valuable role in guiding strategic decisions to help strengthen Mining Indaba's commitment to the sector. Whilst, linking leaders in the Pan-African mining sector to identify the goals and ambitions of governments, investors, and businesses in Africa's mining sector for Mining Indaba to continue being the event created by the industry for the industry.

The Board of CEOs and leaders will bring formidable prestige to Mining Indaba and is projected to meet on a formal basis, building on the already existing relationships, through yearly meetings in South Africa, alongside weekly conference calls.

Joining the newly established board includes:

Executive Committee

Mpho Makwana, Co-Chair, Investing in African Mining IndabaTom Quin, Head of Content & Co-Chair, Investing in African Mining Indaba

International & South Africa Committee

Frans Baleni, Former General Secretary, National Union of Mineworkers

Noluthando Gosa, Founder/ Non-Executive Director, Akhona Group/Investec Asset Management

Tony Carroll, International Advisor, Investing in African Mining Indaba

CEO & Leadership Committee

Roger Baxter, CEO, Minerals Council South Africa

Errol Smart, CEO, Orion Minerals

Deshnee Naidoo, Director of Finance & Business Development – Base Metals, Vale

Dr Nombasa Tsengwa, CEO-Designate & MD – Minerals, Exxaro Resources

Fortune Mojapelo, CEO, Bushveld Minerals

Rohitesh Dhawan, President & CEO, ICMM

Finance & Investment Committee

John Startin, Senior MD, Evercore

Jerry Agyeman-Boateng, Executive Director & Head – Global Subsidiaries, Standard Chartered Bank

Colin Hamilton, MD Capital Markets, BMO

Nivaash Singh, Co-Head: Mining & Resources, Nedbank CIB

James Wellsted, Senior Vice President – Investor Relations, Sibanye-Stillwater

Sustainability Committee

Daniel Litvin, Founder & CEO, Critical Resource

Estelle Levin-Nally, Founder & CEO, Levin Sources

Bady Baldé, Deputy Executive & Africa Director, EITI

Naseem Cholan, EVP – Sustainable Development, Gold Fields

Mining Operations & Technology Committee

Cyrille Mutombo, DRC Country Manager, Barrick Gold

Patrick Murphy, President – Rock Drills & Technologies, Sandvik

Mohamed Cisse, Manager – Technical Services & Automation, Resolute Mining

Roland Ehrl, Global Head Minerals Solutions Business, Siemens

Clive Govender, CEO & Founder, CGC Consulting & ADAPT Digital Solutions

Policy & Governance Committee

Jorgen Sandstorm, Head of Mining & Metals Industry, World Economic Forum

Alex Buck, Managing Director, Women in Mining

Sven Renner, Program Manager EGPS Trust Fund, World Bank

Tebello Chabana, Senior Executive – Public Affairs & Transformation, Minerals Council South Africa

Dr Anthony Costa, Investment Mobilisation Programme Lead, Industrial Development Corporation

For more information on the expansion of the Advisory Board, please click here (bit.ly/3baDYpB).

(With Inputs from APO)