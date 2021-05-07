Left Menu

NSUI launches free ambulance service for COVID patients

The Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India NSUI on Friday launched a free ambulance service to take COVID-19 patients to hospitals.The facility will be available for all patients in Delhi from Friday evening and people can avail it by calling on 9756266887, 9560000910 and 9169515455, the union said in a statement.There will be two ambulances and these will have oxygen support, it said, adding that the service will be free of cost for coronavirus patients.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 18:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 18:17 IST
NSUI launches free ambulance service for COVID patients

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) on Friday launched a free ambulance service to take COVID-19 patients to hospitals.

The facility will be available for all patients in Delhi from Friday evening and people can avail it by calling on 9756266887, 9560000910 and 9169515455, the union said in a statement.

There will be two ambulances and these will have oxygen support, it said, adding that the service will be free of cost for coronavirus patients. NSUI national president Neeraj Kundan said, ''In these difficult times, it is important that each one of us realises our responsibilities. Our 'Sahyog Campaign' is not just an initiative to help people in need but also a message for youngsters in society to contribute as per their capacity.'' PTI SLB ANB ANB

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Poland, Hungary push against "gender equality" at EU social summit

Lobbying by Poland and Hungary has led to the removal of the phrase gender equality from a draft declaration on advancing social cohesion that the EU is due to publish on Friday, according to diplomats and documents seen by Reuters. Polands...

Hospital security guard held for selling Remdesivir injections at inflated rate

A 34-year-old security guard of a private hospital has been arrested for allegedly selling Remdesivir injections at higher rates, police said on Friday. The accused, who was posted at the COVID ward of the hospital, used to steal the inject...

Maha: BJP leaders booked for staging protest over WB violence

An offence has been registered against BJP leaders for allegedly violating the COVID-19 curbs by gathering in Maharashtras Aurangabad city to protest the alleged violence against their party workers in West Bengal, police said on Friday.BJP...

Claim of oxygen self-sufficiency in Nandurbar misleading: MP

BJP MP from Nandurbar in north Maharashtra Hina Gavit has alleged that the local district collector made false claims about medical oxygen self- sufficiency amid the pandemic.In a letter to Chief Minister UddhavThackeray two days ago, Gavit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021