HDFC shares gain nearly 3 pc after Q4 earnings

Shares of HDFC Ltd on Friday gained nearly 3 per cent after the company reported a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for the last quarter of the financial year ended March 2021.

The stock jumped 2.70 per cent to close at Rs 2,496.25 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 3.14 per cent to Rs 2,507.

On the NSE, it closed higher by 2.74 per cent to close at Rs 2,496.75.

In traded volume terms, 2.25 lakh shares were traded at the BSE and over 48.29 lakh units at the NSE during the day.

Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,669 crore for the last quarter of the financial year ended March 2021.

It had posted a net profit of Rs 4,342 crore in the same quarter of the fiscal year 2019-20.

Total income on the consolidated basis more than doubled to Rs 35,754 crore in the January-March period of 2020-21, as against Rs 16,632 crore in the same period of 2019-20, HDFC said in a regulatory filing.

The interest income during the reported quarter fell to Rs 10,879 crore, from Rs 11,391 crore in the year-ago period.

The company's income attributed to 'premium and other operating income from life insurance business' moved up to Rs 14,635 crore from Rs 11,530 crore.

