Business highlights

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:12 IST
Following are the top business stories at 1900 hours: DEL76 BIZ-LD WHATSAPP-POLICY WhatsApp scraps May 15 deadline for accepting privacy policy terms New Delhi: WhatsApp has scrapped its May 15 deadline for users to accept its controversial privacy policy update and said not accepting the terms will not lead to deletion of accounts.

DEL81 BIZ-LD RUPEE Rupee firms up for 2nd day; ends 27 paise up at 73.51 against USD Mumbai: The rupee gained for the second straight day and closed 27 paise higher at 73.51 against the US dollar on Friday, supported by positive domestic equities and weak American currency.

DEL63 BIZ-LD STOCKS Sensex ticks higher for third day; HDFC top gainer on Q4 show Mumbai: Equity benchmarks stretched their winning streak for the third session on Friday as robust corporate results and positive global cues propped up risk appetite despite the COVID-19 overhang. DEL43 BIZ-GOLD-PRICE Gold rises by Rs 474; silver jumps Rs 1,050 on strong global trends New Delhi: Gold rose by Rs 474 to Rs 47,185 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid strong buying in global precious metals, according to HDFC Securities.

DEL11 BIZ-PETROL-PRICE-HIKE Petrol at Rs 102-mark in Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh after 4th straight day of price hike New Delhi: Petrol price on Friday scaled to Rs 102 per litre in some parts of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh after rates were raised for the fourth straight day after ending of more than two-week-long hiatus during assembly elections in states like West Bengal.

DCM13 BIZ-RESULTS-HDFC HDFC consolidated net profit up 31pc at Rs 5,669 cr in Mar qtr New Delhi: Mortgage lender HDFC Ltd on Friday reported a 31 per cent jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 5,669 crore for the last quarter of the financial year ended March 2021.

DCM18 BIZ-ECONOMY-FINMIN Impact of COVID-19 second wave on economy to remain muted: Finmin report New Delhi: The impact of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the economy is likely to remain muted as compared to the first wave, the finance ministry said in its monthly economic report.

DCM26 BIZ-WTO-TRIPS-WAIVER-COVID TRIPS waiver for COVID-19: WTO chief urges proponents to submit revised proposal soon to start talks New Delhi: WTO Chief Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has urged the proponents of the proposal for temporary waiver of certain provisions of TRIPS agreement for prevention and treatment of COVID-19 to submit the revised document ''as soon as possible'' so that text-based negotiations can begin.

DCM33BIZ-LD S&P-INDIA India's sovereign rating to remain at current level for next 2 years: S&P New Delhi: S&P Global Ratings on Friday said India's credit rating would be retained at the current level for the next two years, and the country will see a slightly faster pace of growth in the next couple of years that will support its sovereign rating.

DCM35 BIZ-VIRUS-5G-COAI COAI raises concern over rumours regarding 5G tech New Delhi: Telecom industry body COAI on Friday expressed concern over rumours related to 5G technology with the spread of COVID-19.

