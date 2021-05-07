CEA's Bernstein: Jobs report shows 'steep climb' still ahead
The disappointing U.S. employment report for April shows the economy still has a long road ahead to recover from the losses suffered in the coronavirus pandemic, but the shortfall does not mean the Biden administration needs to change its policy course, a top White House economic adviser said on Friday. "We have a long way to go.Reuters | Updated: 07-05-2021 19:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 19:33 IST
The disappointing U.S. employment report for April shows the economy still has a long road ahead to recover from the losses suffered in the coronavirus pandemic, but the shortfall does not mean the Biden administration needs to change its policy course, a top White House economic adviser said on Friday.
"We have a long way to go. This report emphasizes how steep the climb is out of this crisis, and it shows the importance of the American Rescue Plan," Jared Bernstein, a member of the president's Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview with Reuters. (Reporting By Jeff Mason and Jonnelle Marte; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Biden expected to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide - sources
Biden expected to recognize massacre of Armenians as genocide - sources
BRIEF-U.S. VP Harris To Meet Virtually Monday With Guatemalan President Giammattei - Axios
Malaysia issues $800 million U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign
Malaysia issues $800 mln U.S. dollar sustainability sukuk, world's first by a sovereign