US urges citizens to return home from India through available flights

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:02 IST
Representative Image

The US, which has urged its citizens not to travel to India due to an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases there, on Friday encouraged those in the country to book their tickets to return home through currently available flights.

The United Airlines and Air India are continuing to operate numerous direct flights weekly from India to the US, a State Department health alert said.

Additional flight options remain available on Air France, Lufthansa, and Qatar Airways via transfers in Paris, Frankfurt, and Doha.

US citizens who wish to depart India are encouraged to book tickets through the airlines, the health alert said.

It is mandatory for anyone travelling to the US (2 years and older) to take a COVID-19 test no more than 3 days before travel and show a negative result to the airline before boarding the flight, it said.

The passengers should be prepared to show documentation of recovery from COVID-19 (proof of a recent positive viral test and a letter from a healthcare provider or a public health official stating clearance for travel).

Travellers are encouraged to follow post-travel guidance once in the US, it said.

The US this week reissued its travel advisory on India, urging its citizens not to travel to the country due to an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 cases there.

"Do not travel to India due to COVID-19. Exercise increased caution due to crime and terrorism," the State Department said on Wednesday in its latest travel advisory that looked identical to the one issued on April 28.

Both the travel advisories have been marked 'Level 4' which is the highest warning level.

On April 28, the Department approved the voluntary departure of family members of US government employees.

On May 5, the Department approved the voluntary departure of non-emergency US government employees.

"US citizens who wish to depart India should take advantage of available commercial transportation options," it said.

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a Level 4 Travel Health Notice for India due to COVID-19, indicating a very high level of COVID-19 in the country.

