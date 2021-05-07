Left Menu

EIH posts Q4 net loss of Rs 48.83 crore

Hospitality firm EIH, which runs a chain of hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 48.83 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.16 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a regulatory filing.Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 216.26 crore.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:06 IST
EIH posts Q4 net loss of Rs 48.83 crore

Hospitality firm EIH, which runs a chain of hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 48.83 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.16 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 216.26 crore. It was Rs 410.44 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. For the fiscal year ended March this year, consolidated net loss of the company was at Rs 375.44 crore. It was a net profit of Rs 165.14 crore for the previous fiscal year, the filing said.

Consolidated revenue from operations for FY21 was at Rs 497.08 crore. It was Rs 1,596.25 crore in the previous fiscal year, it added.

In a separate filing, EIH said that as the company has incurred loss in the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, the board of directors has decided not to recommend dividend to the shareholders for FY2020-21.

Shares of EIH Ltd closed at Rs 90.10 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.11 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post-poll violence in Bengal appears well conspired, is against democracy: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said it appears to be well conspired and is against the spirit of democracy.Several incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal after the a...

C'garh: After HC order, 18-44 age group vaccination to resume

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday said it will resume COVID-19 vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group following the High Courts directive in this regard.The state government will distribute vaccines in the ratio of 13 to people b...

Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers as tensions rise

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after the men opened fire on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the latest in a series of violent confrontations amid soaring tensions in Jerusalem.Dozens of Pales...

Ugandan sex crimes law targets LGBT+, HIV-positive people, say critics

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A new Ugandan law that seeks to better protect victims of sexual violence has been criticised by rights campaigners who say it discriminates against vulnerable groups including LGBT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021