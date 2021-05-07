EIH posts Q4 net loss of Rs 48.83 crore

Hospitality firm EIH, which runs a chain of hotels and resorts under Oberoi and Trident brands, on Friday reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 48.83 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 33.16 crore in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal, EIH said in a regulatory filing.

Consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 216.26 crore. It was Rs 410.44 crore for the same period a year ago, it added. For the fiscal year ended March this year, consolidated net loss of the company was at Rs 375.44 crore. It was a net profit of Rs 165.14 crore for the previous fiscal year, the filing said.

Consolidated revenue from operations for FY21 was at Rs 497.08 crore. It was Rs 1,596.25 crore in the previous fiscal year, it added.

In a separate filing, EIH said that as the company has incurred loss in the financial year ended on March 31, 2021, the board of directors has decided not to recommend dividend to the shareholders for FY2020-21.

Shares of EIH Ltd closed at Rs 90.10 per scrip on the BSE, up 0.11 per cent from their previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)