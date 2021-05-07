Left Menu

Night curfew in Arunachal Pradesh from Saturday, no ILP to be issued in May

Restaurants can take home delivery orders till 6.30 pm, he said, adding that only 20 persons will be allowed to attend marriages and funerals at a time.The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas will, nonetheless, observe a seven-day lockdown from May 10.Deputy Commissioner of the region, Talo Potom, stated that the lockdown will come into force from 5 am on May 10 and would remain effective till May 17.The administration has already declared several areas as micro containment zones, Potom said.Steps would be taken to ensure smooth supply of essential items in the vulnerable zones.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:17 IST
Night curfew in Arunachal Pradesh from Saturday, no ILP to be issued in May
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Night curfew -- from 6.30 pm to 5 am -- will be imposed in Arunachal Pradesh for the entire month, starting Saturday, and all shops and business establishments have been told to down shutters by 4 pm, as part of the state government's measures to check the spread of COVID-19, a senior official said here.

According to the government order, released on Friday, inner line permits (ILPs) will not be issued to tourists during the month, and government offices will have to function with 50 per cent Group C and Group D staff on any given day.

No curb has been imposed on employees belonging to Group A and Group B categories, the order said.

Persons with disability, expectant mothers and women with kids will be allowed to work from home.

''All deputy commissioners have been asked to identify containment zones in their districts, keeping in view the emerging situation, and strictly enforce COVID-appropriate behaviour among people,'' Principal Secretary (health) Dr Sharat Chauhan told reporters over a video conference, following a high-level meeting with top officials, which was chaired by Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

''There will be no restriction on inter-state and intra-state movement of individuals,'' he said.

''Shopkeepers should maintain standard operating procedures (SOPs) and make sure customers wear masks and maintain distance. Restaurants can take home delivery orders till 6.30 pm,'' he said, adding that only 20 persons will be allowed to attend marriages and funerals at a time.

The Capital Complex region -- comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas will, nonetheless, observe a seven-day lockdown from May 10.

Deputy Commissioner of the region, Talo Potom, stated that the lockdown will come into force from 5 am on May 10 and would remain effective till May 17.

The administration has already declared several areas as micro containment zones, Potom said.

''Steps would be taken to ensure smooth supply of essential items in the vulnerable zones. Also, a two-day buffer period has been given for people to buy necessary items,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post-poll violence in Bengal appears well conspired, is against democracy: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said it appears to be well conspired and is against the spirit of democracy.Several incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal after the a...

C'garh: After HC order, 18-44 age group vaccination to resume

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday said it will resume COVID-19 vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group following the High Courts directive in this regard.The state government will distribute vaccines in the ratio of 13 to people b...

Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers as tensions rise

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after the men opened fire on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the latest in a series of violent confrontations amid soaring tensions in Jerusalem.Dozens of Pales...

Ugandan sex crimes law targets LGBT+, HIV-positive people, say critics

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A new Ugandan law that seeks to better protect victims of sexual violence has been criticised by rights campaigners who say it discriminates against vulnerable groups including LGBT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021