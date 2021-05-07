Left Menu

Sterling shoots up after big U.S. jobs miss, UK election in focus

Sterling had its best quarter since 2015 versus the euro supported by Britain's faster vaccine rollout. But as the vaccine push accelerates in the euro zone, Rabobank expects a slow move lower in EUR/GBP to 84.00 pence in the coming month, Foley said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:28 IST
Sterling shoots up after big U.S. jobs miss, UK election in focus
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling rose versus the dollar and euro on Friday and was on track for weekly gains against both, as disappointing U.S. job data added pressure on the dollar, while traders watched for British local and regional election results.

The pound rose 0.5% in minutes, to a one-week high of $1.3972 versus the dollar after data from the Labor Department showed U.S. employers hired fewer workers than expected in April. In earlier trade, sterling was unable to hold on to gains made on Thursday after the Bank of England slowed the pace of its trillion-dollar bond-purchasing programme.

But by 1451 GMT, the pound was 0.6% higher at $1.3976 versus the weakening dollar. It was up 0.1% against the euro at 86.90 pence. Traders were also looking for evidence of any political risk after Thursday's elections.

Of most interest to sterling traders is the Scottish election, where the pro-independence ruling Scottish National Party has vowed to call another referendum on breaking away from the United Kingdom if it wins a majority of seats. The first results showed early successes for SNP, which won five of the first six seats to be declared, although there was an increase in support in some areas for opposition pro-union parties, indicating the final outcome of the election could be very close.

ING analysts said that a new Scottish referendum "is an event risk that could hold GBP back, but otherwise an optimistic assessment from the BOE yesterday should continue to see GBP supported". The BOE predicted a sharper rebound in the British economy based on easing COVID-19 restrictions, but said it needed clear evidence of a recovery before tightening policy. It also predicted that inflation would remain contained even with the accelerating recovery.

The upgraded growth and inflation forecasts are bringing some comfort for GBP bulls but the sterling rally in the first quarter "has already baked in a lot of good news into the price", said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy at Rabobank. Sterling had its best quarter since 2015 versus the euro supported by Britain's faster vaccine rollout.

But as the vaccine push accelerates in the euro zone, Rabobank expects a slow move lower in EUR/GBP to 84.00 pence in the coming month, Foley said. (Editing by Angus MacSwan and Barbara Lewis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Post-poll violence in Bengal appears well conspired, is against democracy: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said it appears to be well conspired and is against the spirit of democracy.Several incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal after the a...

C'garh: After HC order, 18-44 age group vaccination to resume

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday said it will resume COVID-19 vaccination for people in the 18-44 age group following the High Courts directive in this regard.The state government will distribute vaccines in the ratio of 13 to people b...

Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers as tensions rise

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after the men opened fire on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the latest in a series of violent confrontations amid soaring tensions in Jerusalem.Dozens of Pales...

Ugandan sex crimes law targets LGBT+, HIV-positive people, say critics

By Nita Bhalla NAIROBI, May 7 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A new Ugandan law that seeks to better protect victims of sexual violence has been criticised by rights campaigners who say it discriminates against vulnerable groups including LGBT...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021