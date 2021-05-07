Left Menu

Private equity firm Carlyle Group on Friday divested 4 per cent stake in SBI Life Insurance for over Rs 3,900 crore through an open market transaction. As of end-March 2021, Carlyle Group held 6 per cent stake in the company through its investment arm CA Emerald Investments, shareholding data with BSE showed.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:30 IST
Carlyle Group sells 4 pc stake in SBI Life for Rs 3,900 cr

Private equity firm Carlyle Group on Friday divested 4 per cent stake in SBI Life Insurance for over Rs 3,900 crore through an open market transaction. According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Carlyle Group, through its entity CA Emerald Investment, sold 4.1 crore shares, amounting to 4 per cent stake, of SBI Life for Rs 3,936 crore. The shares were offloaded at an average price of Rs 960, much lower than Friday's closing price of Rs 1,000.50 on the BSE. However, the buyer(s) of the shares could not be ascertained immediately. Following the transaction, shares of SBI Life rose 3.22 per cent to settle at Rs 1,000.50 on the BSE. As of end-March 2021, Carlyle Group held 6 per cent stake in the company through its investment arm CA Emerald Investments, shareholding data with BSE showed. SBI Life is a joint venture between the State Bank of India (SBI) and leading global insurance company BNP Paribas Cardif. As of March-end this year, SBI owned 55.2 per cent stake in the insurance company, while BNP Paribas held 0.2 per cent. Earlier in March 2019, Carlyle Group had acquired 9.2 per cent stake in the life insurer from BNP Paribas. The private equity firm sold 3 per cent stake for Rs 2,800 crore in November the same year.

