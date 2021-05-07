Left Menu

LIC relaxes claim settlement requirements

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:33 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:33 IST
LIC relaxes claim settlement requirements
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Keeping in mind safety of its customers amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, state-run Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) Friday announced a slew of relaxations in claim settlement requirements, making the process easier and hassle free. In order to facilitate speedy settlement of death claims in the current situation where death has occurred in a hospital, in lieu of municipal death certificates, the insurer has allowed alternate proofs of death, a release said.

The other proofs of death include death certificate, discharge summary/death summary containing clear date and time of death issued by government/ESI (employees' state insurance) /armed forces/corporate hospitals and counter-signed by LIC class I officers or development officers of 10 years standing. This has to be submitted along with a cremation/burial certificate or authentic identifying receipt issued by the relevant authority, the release said.

In other cases, municipal death certificate will be required as earlier, it said.

To address the difficulties experienced by policyholders in submitting documents required for claim settlement in the servicing branch, the insurer has allowed submission of documents in any nearby LIC office for due maturity/survival benefit claims.

For annuities with return of capital options, production of life certificates is waived for annuities due up to October 31, 2021, besides accepting life certificates sent through email in other cases, the release said. LIC has also introduced life certificate procurement through video call process.

The life insurer has also enabled online NEFT record creation and submission for its customers through a customer portal for speedy settlement.

It said policyholders can also log on to its website — www.licindia.in for buying insurance policies, payment of renewal premium, applying for loans, repayment of loan and loan interest and change of address, among others services. The insurer said all its offices will be open from Monday to Friday between 10 AM to 5:30 PM from May 10, 2021 onwards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers as tensions rise

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after the men opened fire on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the latest in a series of violent confrontations amid soaring tensions in Jerusalem.Dozens of Pales...

Post-poll violence in Bengal appears well conspired, is against democracy: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said it appears to be well conspired and is against the spirit of democracy.Several incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal after the a...

Oxygen stocks: TN CM M K Stalin flags ''severe crisis'' with PM Modi; urges Centre to provide 20 cryogenic containers and trains to transport oxygen to state.

Oxygen stocks TN CM M K Stalin flags severe crisis with PM Modi urges Centre to provide 20 cryogenic containers and trains to transport oxygen to state....

US envoy in Sudan in a bid to resolve Ethiopia's dam dispute

The U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa was in Sudan on Friday, the latest stop on his tour of the region aimed at resolving the decade-long dispute over Ethiopias massive dam on the Nile Rivers main tributary.During his two-day visit, Jeffre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021