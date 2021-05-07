Left Menu

Andhra govt cuts office working hours to curb virus spread

PTI | Amaravati | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:39 IST
Andhra govt cuts office working hours to curb virus spread
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Without conceding the employees' demand to extend the work-from-home option in view of the spread of coronavirus, the Andhra Pradesh government on Friday gave some relief by curtailing the working hours.

All employees working in government departments in the Secretariat here, offices of heads of departments, district offices and sub-district offices would now have to work from 8 AM to 11.30 AM as the COVID-control curfew begins at noon.

The Head of the Office shall take stock of the work and decide on how many and which employees have to stay back in the office and arrange for appropriate passes for them, if it is beyond noon, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said in an order.

The flexible working hours would, however, not apply to staff of essential services departments like medical and health, energy, municipal administration and panchayat raj, the Chief Secretary said.

The State government has been imposing curfew daily from noon to 6 AM to curb the spread of coronavirus as cases have been on a steep rise.

The curfew would be in force till at least May 18 as per the governments preliminary order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israeli troops kill 2 Palestinian attackers as tensions rise

Israeli troops shot and killed two Palestinians and wounded a third after the men opened fire on a base in the occupied West Bank on Friday, the latest in a series of violent confrontations amid soaring tensions in Jerusalem.Dozens of Pales...

Post-poll violence in Bengal appears well conspired, is against democracy: RSS

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh on Friday condemned the post-poll violence in West Bengal and said it appears to be well conspired and is against the spirit of democracy.Several incidents of violence were reported in West Bengal after the a...

Oxygen stocks: TN CM M K Stalin flags ''severe crisis'' with PM Modi; urges Centre to provide 20 cryogenic containers and trains to transport oxygen to state.

Oxygen stocks TN CM M K Stalin flags severe crisis with PM Modi urges Centre to provide 20 cryogenic containers and trains to transport oxygen to state....

US envoy in Sudan in a bid to resolve Ethiopia's dam dispute

The U.S. envoy for the Horn of Africa was in Sudan on Friday, the latest stop on his tour of the region aimed at resolving the decade-long dispute over Ethiopias massive dam on the Nile Rivers main tributary.During his two-day visit, Jeffre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021