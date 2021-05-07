Left Menu

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-05-2021 20:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 20:52 IST
Karnataka imposes lockdown like restrictions from May 10 to May 24
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Friday announced lockdown like restrictions with more stringent curbs from May 10 to May 24 in view of alarming rise in COVID cases.

There was already a curfew in place in the state from April 27, which was to end on May 12.

''The second wave of COVID-19 is creating havoc across the state as the Corona curfew imposed in the state has not yielded the expected result in reducing the infection and death rate,'' the chief minister said.

''Therefore, the government has decided to impose a stringent measure to check the spread of the disease and death.Restriction will be imposed in the entire state from 6 am of May 10 to 6 am of May 24,'' he said.

All shops and commercial establishments, hotels, pubs and bars will remain closed during this period, Yediyurappa said.

Essential goods and services like food, medicine, milk, fruits and vegetables, etc will be available from 6 am to 10 am, he added.

