Sonova acquires Sennheiser's consumer business

German audio solutions maker Sennheiser on Friday said its consumer business will be acquired by Swiss firm Sonova Holding AG.

The global provider of medical hearing solutions will fully take over Sennheiser's consumer electronics business, a statement said. Subject to regulatory approval, the plan is to complete the transfer of the business to Sonova by the end of 2021, it added. Sennheiser had in February announced it would focus on the professional business in the future while seeking a partner for the consumer electronics business.

With the takeover of the Sennheiser consumer business, Sonova is adding headphones and soundbars to its hearing care portfolio, which includes hearing aids and cochlear implants, among other hearing solutions. Sonova will leverage the complementary competencies of both companies to strengthen and further expand its business areas in the future, the statement said. ''A permanent cooperation is planned under the joint Sennheiser brand umbrella in order to continue offering Sennheiser customers first-class audio solutions in the future. A licence agreement for future use of the Sennheiser brand has been made,'' the statement said.

Currently, around 600 employees work for the Sennheiser consumer business. Andreas Sennheiser, co-CEO of Sennheiser, said Sonova is a strong, well-positioned company. ''The combination of our strengths provides a very good starting point for future growth. We are convinced that Sonova will strengthen the Sennheiser Consumer Business in the long term and capture the major growth opportunities,'' he added.

Commenting on the impact of the acquisition on the Indian market, Sennheiser India Director (Consumer Segment) Kapil Gulati said India is among Sennheiser's top 10 markets globally and the second-largest market in the Asia Pacific region after China. ''India has a great advantage with the growing appetite for the premium and connected sound ecosystem which has been further accelerated by the pandemic. We understand the evolving consumer preferences and we will be offering first-class audio solutions under the Sennheiser brand in future,” he added.

