Left Menu

EIB commits second tranche of 150 mn euros for Pune Metro Rail project

The project aims to provide efficient, safe, economic and pollution-free Mass Rapid Transit System in densely populated area in the city of Pune served with heterogeneous traffic options, it said.The financing from EIB will help to fund construction and operation of Corridor 1 North-South - Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation PCMC to Swargate and Corridor 2 West-East Vanaz Kothrud to Ramvadi, totaling about 31.25 km and related purchase of a related fleet of metro cars, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2021 21:12 IST | Created: 07-05-2021 21:12 IST
EIB commits second tranche of 150 mn euros for Pune Metro Rail project

European Investment Bank (EIB) on Friday committed second tranche of 150 million euros (about Rs 1,335 crore) for Pune Metro Rail project.

The agreement to this effect was signed by K Rajaraman, Additional Secretary, Department of Economic Affairs, Ministry of Finance, on behalf of the Government of India (GoI) and Christian Kettel Thomsen Vice President, EIB, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

EIB had approved total loan of 600 million euros to fund the Pune Metro Rail project, it said, adding, the finance contract for the first tranche of 200 million euros was signed between GoI and EIB on July 22, 2019. The project aims to provide efficient, safe, economic and pollution-free Mass Rapid Transit System in densely populated area in the city of Pune served with heterogeneous traffic options, it said.

''The financing from EIB will help to fund construction and operation of Corridor 1 (North-South) - Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) to Swargate and Corridor 2 (West-East) –Vanaz (Kothrud) to Ramvadi, totaling about 31.25 km and related purchase of a related fleet of metro cars,'' it said. The Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Ltd (MAHAMETRO) is the implementing agency for this project.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SK Corp. to invest tens of billions of shares in US hydrogen company Monolith

FROM THE FIELD: Uganda conflict survivor helps communities find ‘ways forward’

Macron backs waiving IP rights for COVID-19 vaccines

Scientists model Saturn's interior, explain planet's unique magnetic field

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Blockchain in Healthcare: Opportunities and challenges

The use of blockchain in healthcare is a relatively new innovation with many of its uses still being explored and related technologies being developed, improved, and scaled. ...

Debate surrounding vaccine passports and development misses bigger picture

... ...

Blockchain vs IOTA: Looking for a better alternative

... ...

For stability, Iraq needs to crack down on corruption

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Study of Chinese parents: Losing an only child is more devastating than losing a spouse

A new study led by researchers at NYU Rory Meyers College of Nursing and Fudan University suggests that Chinese parents find the loss of an only child to be approximately 1.3 times as psychologically distressing than the loss of a spouse. T...

Greece to reopen museums next week, ahead of tourism

Museums in Greece will reopen to visitors next week, a day before the official start of the tourism season on May 15, authorities said on Friday. Venues such as Athens Acropolis museum, housing archaeological treasures found near the ancien...

EIB and EU support Ecobank Malawi to finance SMEs in agriculture sector

The European Investment Bank EIB and European Union today announced a new collaboration with Ecobank Malawi to improve access to finance for SMEs in the agriculture sector in the country. Supported by the EUs External Investment Plan, the E...

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan flags over 40% COVID-19 positivity rate in many districts of West Bengal, calls for more testing.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan flags over 40 COVID-19 positivity rate in many districts of West Bengal, calls for more testing....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021