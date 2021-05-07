Haryana govt launches kit for home isolation COVID patients

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij on Friday launched a kit, including allopathic and ayurvedic medicines, oximeter and masks, for 98,000 coronavirus-affected patients' under treatment in home isolation, an official statement said.

The cost of a kit is about Rs 5,000, but it will be provide free of cost to patients, he said. The kit contains 15 items. Besides medicines, it also as a digital thermometer, a steamer, AYUSH Kwath, giloy ghanvati, anu oil, oral rehydration solution and a booklet with complete information related to COVID-19, the statement said.

Door-to-door oxygen cylinder refill facility will be also provided to people in Haryana, Additional Principal Secretary to the Chief minister, Amit Agrawal said in another statement.

For this, the patient or their family will have to apply online, he added.

Agrawal directed deputy commissioners to make a bank of empty cylinders so that patients who require oxygen can get cylinder refills. Volunteers will bring an empty cylinder and take a filled cylinder in exchange, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)